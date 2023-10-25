'I actually met him when I was 12': Hailey Bieber on meeting husband Justin when she was young, calls life with him and pets 'home'

Five years into their marriage, and yet everything about their relationship still remains a talking point on the Internet. Hailey and Justin Bieber have been through a rollercoaster ride and have been open up about the struggles they have faced due to the constant scrutiny and pressure. The two have come out stronger than ever and recently celebrated their anniversary together. Justin's post for Hailey, in particular, won over the hearts of fans.

Meanwhile, they have had quite a journey to reach this point. The two got married in 2018 only months after dating one another for a second time but their first ever meeting remains a classic. Hailey and Justin met when they were in their teenage phase and the model recently talked about the same including her life with the singer and what her definition of home is.

Hailey Bieber on meeting husband Justin when she was young

During a conversation with GQ, the Rhode founder talked about the first time she met her husband. She was a 12-year-old middle schooler and he was a 15-year-old pop star on the rise. The two met in 2009 prior to his performance and were introduced to one another by her uncle Alec Baldwin. "I actually met him when I was 12, so I've known him for a really long time." After their first meeting, the two met years later at a church service in New York.

For the unversed, both of them practice Christianity and are avid believers of their faith. Hailey and Justin became friends during the process and started dating soon after. They broke up but met again a few years later, as fate would have it. Justin had broken up with his on-and-off girlfriend pop star Selena Gomez and months after their final breakup, he started dating Hailey again. The same year, in 2018, they got engaged and eventually married.

Hailey Bieber calls life with Justin and pets her 'home'

After their quick wedding at a Manhattan courthouse, they hosted a proper ceremony next year in South Carolina. Even though their lifestyle involves constant travel, Hailey is aware of exactly what home means to her. "Home to me feels like I can be anywhere. As long as I'm with my dogs and my husband, I'm good. I can make a home out of that anywhere," she told the magazine. She recently returned from France after attending Paris Fashion Week.

