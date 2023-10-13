‘I admire it greatly...’: Amber Heard starrer In the Fire director complements actress for being ‘dedicated mom’ to daughter Oonagh Paige

Amber Heard's director for the film In the Fire, Conor Allyn, is full of praise for the actress, not just for her performance on screen but for her golden dedication to her daughter, Oonagh Paige. As per a report by PEOPLE, Allyn has marveled at how Heard always prioritizes her role as a mother while juggling the demands of her career and doing back and forth.

In the Fire director Conor Allyn’s POV on Amber Heard as a mother

In a conversation with PEOPLE, Allyn shared his insights on collaborating with Amber Heard and couldn't help but praise her for her commitment as a mother. He highlighted how Amber, who embraced single motherhood with the arrival of her daughter, Oonagh Paige, in 2021, consistently prioritized her child's well-being throughout the entire movie-making journey. In his own words he stated, “ Amber’s such a dedicated mom, she is really good about making the time.”

Reportedly, the actress's commitment to parenting was evident when she brought her 2-year-old daughter to Italy, where they filmed the 19th century-set thriller in the spring of 2022. Allyn revealed that Amber was resolute about having Oonagh by her side on the film set. Quoting Heard, Allyn recounted her words, saying, "'Oonagh’s coming with me. I’m going to see her during the day. Yes, I’m going to work a really hard day and I’m totally committed to that. But at lunch, Oonagh’s going to join me for an hour and [also] when I’m not shooting.'"

As per the report by PEOPLE, this level of dedication to motherhood, according to Allyn, sets Amber Heard apart in an industry where family life is often sidelined during the pressures of film production. Allyn expressed his admiration for her ability to balance her career and her responsibilities as a mother, particularly in Hollywood, where such balance can be challenging to achieve saying, “I admire it greatly, particularly in Hollywood where I think generally speaking, I don't want to paint with a broad brush, but generally speaking, whether it's the marriage or the kids that is often forgotten in the heat of making a movie.”

Conor Allyn on feeling a little jealous of Amber Heard!

As the interview with PEOPLE proceeded, the In the Fire director revealed as a married father himself to feeling a touch of “jealousy” at the amount of quality time Amber could spend with her daughter while making the movie.

He further stated, “I find it more difficult to do that, I'm married, have a wife. She works, but she was willing to support me while I'm chasing my dreams in Italy. She [was] here [in the U.S.] with all three kids and I couldn't spend that kind of time [with them].”

What’s interesting is that Amber's commitment to her daughter extended beyond the set. She also took care of the cast and crew after hours by hosting meals at her temporary housing. Allyn recounted how they enjoyed low-key dinners at her place saying, “We went over to Amber's place and she cooked dinner, it was usually low-key because we were working very hard.

Reportedly, their dinner feast’s menu included a ‘very impressive’ mezze platter with hummus and tapas.

