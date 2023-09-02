'I almost cut a piece of myself for your life': Did The Weeknd almost give Selena Gomez his kidney for her transplant back in 2017?

Selena Gomez and her on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber might be the most talked about romance in both their lives, but the former's equation with The Weeknd has also been the point of much discussion, debate, and conversation. Gomez and The Weeknd dated for 10 months in 2017, months after they split from Justin and Bella Hadid respectively.

Post their breakup, both of them reconciled with Justin and Bella but broke up again soon after. Meanwhile, The Weeknd released My Dear Melancholy, a six-song EP in 2018 and netizens were quick to notice that the song Call Out My Name seemed to be about Gomez, The singer also hinted at almost donating one of his kidneys to her when she was struggling on the health front while they were dating. Here's a lyrical breakdown of the hit R&B song.

Is The Weeknd's song Call Out My Name about Selena Gomez?

The song, released on April 10, 2018, starts off, "We found each other / I helped you out of a broken place / You gave me comfort / But falling for you was my mistake." The lyrics seem to be referring to Gomez and The Weeknd starting their relationship in January 2017 and her multiple health scares. The 31-year-old was struggling with anxiety and depression. The two broke up in October of the same year and rekindled their previous relationships soon after.

The song further adds, "I put you on top, I put you on top / I claimed you so proud and openly / And when times were rough, when times were rough / I made sure I held you close to me." He then sings, "I want you to stay, even though you don't want me / Girl, why can't you wait? (Why can't you wait, baby?) / Girl, why can't you wait 'til I fall out of love?" This seems to be a reference to The Weeknd being there for Gomez as she dealt with her health.

As per reports, months before they broke up, the two had started drifting apart due to the time they spent away from one another. While Gomez was busy filming for a movie, The Weeknd was on tour. Sources claimed that this started leading to fights and they decided to split up because of the conflicts. "Selena really needed more than what The Weeknd could give her. She needed him more present," E! News reported back in 2017, after their breakup.

Did The Weeknd almost give Selena Gomez his kidney for transplant?

The hit song continues, "I said I didn't feel nothing, baby, but I lied / I almost cut a piece of myself for your life." This seems to be a reference to The Weeknd almost donating one of his kidneys to Gomez while she was looking for a donor. The transplant process took place in 2017 and he reportedly tested to see if he was a match. "Guess I was just another pit stop / 'Til you made up your mind / You just wasted my time," he further croons in the track.

This seems to be referring to Gomez getting back with Justin Bieber soon after their break up with The Weeknd which is ironic considering he reconciled with Bella as well. While The Weeknd hasn't confirmed if the song was about Gomez, the lyrics seem to be quite a clear indication of the same. Both of them are reportedly single at the moment. Justin got married to model Hailey Baldwin in 2018 and will celebrate their fifth anniversary this month.

