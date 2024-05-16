‘I Almost Flashed You Guys’: Olivia Rodrigo Hilariously Handles Wardrobe Malfunction At GUTS Tour

Singer Olivia Rodrigo is a bold and smart woman; why do we say so? Well, during the London stop of her sold-out GUTS World Tour on Tuesday night, May 14, the star survived an unexpected wardrobe mishap on stage. In a viral video, shows the 21-year-old performing Love Is Embarrassing when, without warning, the back of her crop top unfastened.

Rodrigo kept the show going, singing while one of her backup dancers did their best to try and properly hook the top during the performance. However, a pro that she is, Rodrigo handled the situation and continued the performance, only slightly toning down her choreography as she physically held onto the top with one hand and held her microphone in the other.

While the singer handled the situation like a witty queen, fans were pretty concerned and noticed her discomfort. "The dancer desperately trying to save it ,” one person commented. Another wrote, “The dancer prancing after her LMAOO.”

"This is f------ embarrassing," she told the audience while laughing it off. "I almost flashed you guys, but it's okay now!" It seems like the Vampire singer is a pro when it comes to keeping her fans entertained especially when it comes to awkward situations.

Details about Olivia Rodrigo's tour

Recently, Olivia Rodrigo talked about the Asian and Australian segments of her well-known tour. The Asian leg of the Guts World Tour commences on September 16th in Bangkok, Thailand, and will see Rodrigo perform in Seoul, Hong Kong, and Tokyo. Shortly after, Rodrigo will perform two shows in Melbourne, followed by two in Sydney during October.

The new dates will mark the pop star's first tour in both locations, bringing her total number of shows to 82 by the end of the year. She'll be joined by rising alt-pop star Benee for all four Australian shows. See the complete list of tour dates here.

