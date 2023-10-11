‘I also feel frightened…’: Meghan Markle opens up about need for safer social media platforms as she attends Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a public appearance in New York at the Project Healthy Minds' second-annual World Mental Health Day Festival. They were joined by Carson Daly and U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy for The Archewell Foundation Parents' Summit, which focused on the topic of mental wellness in the digital age. During this event, the couple stressed the pressing need for safer social media platforms, especially when it comes to protecting children since they are dedicated to a mission of improving the online world, restoring trust in the information we find there, and nurturing supportive online communities as per a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

Meghan Markle’s stance on mental wellness in the digital world

As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, The Duchess of Sussex began by expressing their deep gratitude to the parents who had joined them for the event, acknowledging the emotional toll of sharing their painful experiences saying, “I can’t start without thanking all the parents, the mothers and fathers that have been here today, for being with us physically here today but being on this journey for the last year and creating this community of shared experience.”

Meghan Markle, conveyed the profound significance of motherhood in her life and the responsibility it carries as she mentioned, “As parents, though our kids are really young — they’re two and a half and four and a half,” she went on to highlight the original intention of social media platforms to create a positive community and the necessity to address the alarming shift in content and experiences mentioning, “social media is not going away, and I think by design there’s an entry point that’s supposed to be positive and creating community, something has devolved and there’s no way to hear that and not try to help these families have their stories be heard.”

As Markle elaborted more on the same, she expressed both her concern and hope regarding the ever-evolving digital landscape, citing, “I also feel frightened by how it’s continuing to change and this will be in front of us… it worries me, but I’m also given a lot of hope and a lot of energy by the progress we’ve made in the past year, being able to have these incredible parents, these survivors of this experience, to share their stories. It allows us to continue to learn and the more information we have, the more information gathering we’re able to do, the more we can have these high-level conversations and try to move the needle a little bit.”

Prince Harry’s POV

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Prince Harry underlined the significant challenge posed by tech giants, acknowledging the fear and helplessness that many feel. He stressed that the focus should not be on children being "wrong" but on the problematic online environment they are growing up in.

Additionally, he called for accountability from social media platforms, urging them to refrain from sending content to children that they wouldn't want their own kids to see.

Harry emphasized that thousands of families are desperately seeking accountability for the loss of their children due to the negative impact of social media. He urged social media companies to prioritize safety over profit, a move that could alleviate the suffering of countless families.

