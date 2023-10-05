‘I also know that he writes...’: When Emma Stone once called Andrew Garfield a ‘poet’

Hollywood actors Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield had a romance that could only be found in books. Although the two have since split up and moved on — Stone is now married to Dave McCary and shares a beautiful daughter with him named Louise Jean McCray. While Garfield was most recently linked with model Alyssa Miller, Stone and he still remain friends and openly express their affection for one another. However, back in 2015, Emma heaped praise on Garfield and even called him a ‘poet’.S

When Emma Stone called Andrew Garfield a ‘poet’

Back in 2015, when the couple’s romance was the talk of the town, speaking with Interview magazine, Emma Stone had loads of boyfriend compliments. She revealed Andrew Garfield could act and, apparently, he had a way with words, too, describing him as a Wordsworth. "He is such a poet," she told the outlet after a compliment he once gave her was read back to her. Emma added, "But that's the way he writes in general. So I hear it and of course, my heart swells up. And I also know that he writes things like that on a daily basis."

In 2012, Garfield told Vogue, "Working with Emma was like diving into a thrilling, twisting river and never holding on to the sides. From the start. To the end. Spontaneous. At the moment. Present. Terrifying. Vital. The only way acting with someone should be."

When Stone and Garfield definitely crossed the bar for other young couples in love

The couple was all about each other at every interview ever, till the time they were together. They were first linked in 2011, then co-starred in the 2012 film, The Amazing Spider-Man. They then moved in together and adopted a dog shortly after. In 2014, Stone said during an appearance on Good Morning America that she loved Garfield even though she’s always been pretty tight and low-key about her personal life. "He's obviously one of the greatest actors I think we have alive today, and he's also just a remarkable human being," she said, further adding, "I love him very much."

The romance between Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, which lasted from 2011 to 2015, was a stunning tale of understanding and love. Although their love story came to an end, many people still remember it and are reminded of a love that once existed.

