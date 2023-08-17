‘I also slightly didn’t give a f--k’: Aaron Taylor-Johnson's bold franchise rejections post starring in USD 1.4 billion MCU blockbuster

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, best known for his role as Pietro Maximoff in the blockbuster MCU film Avengers: Age of Ultron, has spoken out about his decision to decline roles in major film franchises. Despite the success and widespread recognition that followed his appearance in the Avengers movie, Taylor-Johnson declined further blockbusters, prioritizing quality time with his two young children.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson opens up about family priority and more

With two young children and a loving partner, director Sam Taylor-Johnson, the actor opened up about how he held firm to his desire to be a present father, even if it meant foregoing potential career milestones.

Taylor-Johnson told Esquire, "There was Kick-Ass, and then there was Godzilla and Avengers, and all of those things lined up for me. But I didn't really care for them... I wanted, purely, to be with my babies. I didn't want to be taken away from them."

The actor’s decision to turn down high-profile franchise opportunities was motivated not only by his love for his family, but also by his commitment to authentic storytelling. His upcoming role as Kraven the Hunter in the Spider-Man spin-off promises a unique cinematic experience that will be shot entirely on location.

Advertisement

In his own words said to Digital Spy, "It's important for this character to be in the real world. It's important for the authenticity of the story. When you're running on streets barefoot, you take in those elements and play within that."

READ MORE: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: Post-credits scenes drop major updates on the upcoming sequels

Kraven the Hunter

Fast forward to the present, and Taylor-Johnson is ready to re-enter the realm of big-budget films with the Spider-Man spin-off Kraven the Hunter. Set to hit screens on August 30, 2024, the film promises a distinct departure from the typical Marvel Cinematic Universe aesthetic. Taylor-Johnson emphasized the importance of a genuine environment, with the movie being shot entirely on location. "It's important for this character to be in the real world. It's important for the authenticity of the story," he remarked to Digital Spy.

Despite the success of Avengers: Age of Ultron, Taylor-Johnson stands by his decision to pass on subsequent blockbuster offers. "I would say I was probably not ready to be in that position anyway — it was too early. But yeah, I also slightly didn't give a fk," he admitted to Digital Spy

With his unique blend of dedication to family and a commitment to authentic storytelling, Aaron Taylor-Johnson's career choices continue to showcase his willingness to defy Hollywood norms and follow his own path.

Fans eagerly await Taylor-Johnson's transformation into Kraven the Hunter, set to hit the screens on August 30, 2024.

ALSO READ: Amber Heard to make major red carpet appearance since Johnny Depp defamation trial, DEETS here