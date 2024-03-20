'I Also Took Mounjaro': Sunny Hostin Admits To Starting Weight Loss Medication After Being 'Horrified' For Gaining 40 Lbs. During COVID

Sunny Hostin, a formidable presence on The View, not only offers astute analysis but also fearlessly shares her personal battles with viewers. As a former federal prosecutor, her insights into legal matters are invaluable, but it's her willingness to delve into personal stories that truly sets her apart. Whether discussing societal issues or reflecting on her own life experiences, Hostin's authenticity shines through. Recently, she opened up about her struggles, including turning to prescription weight-loss medication after gaining 40 pounds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sunny Hostin admits of using weight loss medication

On a recent The View episode, host Sunny Hostin opened up about how she turned to a weight-loss medication after gaining 40 lbs. during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, the 55-year-old host admitted that she used the popular drug called, Mounjaro, revealing that “there is shame when you’ve gained weight” and that “I had never experienced that kind of shame before.”

She continued, “During COVID, I gained 40. lbs. All I did was eat... I love to cook, and I found out, I love to eat. And I was horrified about the fact that I would have to come out on air. So I also took Mounjaro."

Hostin further explained that she experienced health effects. She said, “I found that my cholesterol went up to 200 when I gained the extra weight. And I use Mounjaro and my cholesterol is 140 now. I feel better, I think I look better, and that’s what this is about for people."

Sunny Hostin weight-loss medication journey

Sunny Hostin delved more into this conversation on The View’s Behind the Table podcast on Tuesday. Before shifting to Mounjaro, she admitted that she took Ozempic first, however, she experienced terrible constipation. After switching to Mounjaro within a month on the lowerst dosage, Hostin revealed that she felt a difference. She said, “I was just able to lose weight and eat normally, as opposed to engorging myself, which I had gotten used to.”

Hostin added, “I think these medications are changing lives and saving lives. We were home for 18 months. I became a mixologist, I drank a lot of margaritas, a lot of sidecars. I love to cook anyway, I baked a lot of bread. ... I had gone up 4 sizes. What you see now is what I looked like before the pandemic, before menopause. My husband says, 'Oh wow, you look like what you looked like when I met you.' "

The View airs on weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

