'I always expected us to have a family...': Britney Spears reveals she aborted Justin Timberlake and her baby because 'he didn’t want to be a father'

Britney Spears has had quite a few ups and downs throughout her life, and as far as her romantic life is concerned, she has ended up with partners who seemingly weren't a match for her. The singer has compiled all of her most important experiences into her new memoir, The Woman in Me. Now a good few could guess that Justin Timberlake was going to take up a good chunk of her book, as their relationship lasted from 1999 to 2002, which was also the singer's peak. But a surprising revelation might leave you shocked.

Britney Spears aborted Justin Timberlake and her baby

In an exclusive glimpse into the anticipated memoir, People Magazine reported that Britney Spears revealed her secret pregnancy. She wrote, "It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy.I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day." However, she admitted that this pregnancy came much earlier than planned. She continued, "But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."

According to the Baby One More Time singer, if it was solely her decision, she would've made a different choice than the one she ended up ultimately making. Spears added, "If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father." The singer understandably calls it one of the "most agonizing things" she's ever done in her whole life.

Why did Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake break up?

The famous couple dated from 1999 to 2002, it is not known yet exactly when Britney fell pregnant with their child during this time frame. When the duo went their separate ways, no specific reasons were revealed to the media. Soon after the Circus singer was accused of cheating on Justin, and the latter made no moves to try to clear up these rumors.

Meanwhile, in recent times, the NSYNC member has publicly apologized to his former girlfriend, "did not speak up for what was right," as well as he held himself accountable for benefitting "from a system that condones misogyny."

