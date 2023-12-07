"I always knew they would be successful and talented": Andrew Garfield shares insights into his roommates turned Hollywood celebrities' success
Andrew Garfield talks about his former roommates and how he knew all of them would be successful and talented. TSAM actor shared about the emotional moment with Jamie Dornan.
Andrew Garfield had one of the most iconic roommates before he and his roommates made it big in Hollywood. The Amazing Spider-Man actor was in a rotating cast of roommates, living with Jamie Dornan, Eddie Redmayne, Robert Pattinson, and Charlie Cox. They lived together in a flat during their struggling phase and just had the aim of being a Hollywood star. While every one of them has finally become what they wanted, Garfield recently spoke about the ‘Boys’ and believed that they would be successful in their careers.
Andrew Garfield recalls his emotional breakdown moment with Jamie Dornan
At the recently held Red Sea festival, Pinkvilla was present at the panel discussion of Andrew Garfield. When asked about his previous roommates, the actor smiled and recalled an emotional incident with the Fifty Shades actor about how they came ahead in their careers. “They were all pretty handsome guys. I always knew they would be successful and talented,” he started. At a talk show, Garfield was with Jamie Dornan and said, “we were looking at each other at backstage and we were like ‘Oh my goodness’. Look this is like 15-16 years later and we are here. We both started crying and had a little hug backstage. It was very very sweet and i did not expect to land here.”
ALSO READ: ‘I was kind of the last one invited’: When Robert Pattinson revealed he felt left out of the squad that included Andrew Garfield, Eddie Redmayne, Charlie Cox, and Jamie Dornan
Andrew Garfield and Jamie Dornan had an Oscars Red Carpet Run-in
Even after years of being together, the duo have not worked together. However, the actors and former roommates shared a quick reunion while attending the 94th Academy Awards. "We've known each other 17 years and there were times where we weren't really working that much and it wasn't happening for us," said Jamie Dornan on the success of his former roommates in Hollywood.
ALSO READ: 'This Mother Hubbard has been...': Revisit the time Andrew Garfield hilariously revealed the reason behind his brother's 'baldness'
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap says Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan broke the curse on Bollywood; 'It has not faded'
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol's mother Prakash Kaur's reaction to his role in Animal is every mom ever
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan looks suave in new pic; is it from his film with Sai Pallavi? Read on
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Disha Patani to spearhead an action film for Mohit Suri; Vishal Rana to produce