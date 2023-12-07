"I always knew they would be successful and talented": Andrew Garfield shares insights into his roommates turned Hollywood celebrities' success

Andrew Garfield had one of the most iconic roommates before he and his roommates made it big in Hollywood. The Amazing Spider-Man actor was in a rotating cast of roommates, living with Jamie Dornan, Eddie Redmayne, Robert Pattinson, and Charlie Cox. They lived together in a flat during their struggling phase and just had the aim of being a Hollywood star. While every one of them has finally become what they wanted, Garfield recently spoke about the ‘Boys’ and believed that they would be successful in their careers.

Andrew Garfield recalls his emotional breakdown moment with Jamie Dornan

At the recently held Red Sea festival, Pinkvilla was present at the panel discussion of Andrew Garfield . When asked about his previous roommates, the actor smiled and recalled an emotional incident with the Fifty Shades actor about how they came ahead in their careers. “They were all pretty handsome guys. I always knew they would be successful and talented,” he started. At a talk show, Garfield was with Jamie Dornan and said, “we were looking at each other at backstage and we were like ‘Oh my goodness’. Look this is like 15-16 years later and we are here. We both started crying and had a little hug backstage. It was very very sweet and i did not expect to land here.”

Andrew Garfield and Jamie Dornan had an Oscars Red Carpet Run-in

Even after years of being together, the duo have not worked together. However, the actors and former roommates shared a quick reunion while attending the 94th Academy Awards. "We've known each other 17 years and there were times where we weren't really working that much and it wasn't happening for us," said Jamie Dornan on the success of his former roommates in Hollywood.

