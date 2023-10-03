'I always said that I wanted to...': When Olivia Rodrigo said she'd 'stop making music' one day

Gen-Z pop culture sensation Olivia Rodrigo made the headlines again after the release of her latest album Sour. We are revisiting a 2021 interview, where Rodrigo spoke to Billboard about her aspirations and her anticipation to work with other artists. She also revealed that what made her the most excited was the process of songwriting.

Olivia Rodrigo revealed that her priority would always be songwriting

Talking about her love for songwriting, she shared with Billboard, "The second the album cycle for this is over and I'm not traveling, that's the one thing that I want to do so bad." She also added, "I always said that I wanted to do that: Maybe when I was, like, 30 or something and I had kids - I'd stop making music and just write for other people. Because I just love songwriting. I love songwriting more than putting out songs."

In the interview, the Driver’s License singer also spoke about why she chose to sign with Interscope when she had multiple choices. She shared, "All the other major labels were like, 'Oh, you could be a star,' And I remember going into Interscope for the first time and [Janick] telling me, 'We love your songwriting. We think you're a great songwriter, and that's the most important thing to us.' And I remember being like, 'Oh, OK, this is where I'm supposed to be.'"

Olivia Rodrigo discussed her views on having become a commercially successful pop singer

In an interview with The Guardian, Rodrigo revealed that she prioritized the lyrics to her song over becoming the biggest pop star that lived. She shared, "To a certain degree, having really commercially successful music means that lots of people are really affected by your music and really like it, and that's awesome in and of itself."

She also shared, "If my music becomes really commercially successful, that's incredible, and that means I did a good job. But some of my favorite artists are not commercially successful, and that doesn't mean that they're any less amazing."

