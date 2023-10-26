'I always sing in keys that don’t exist': Dwayne Johnson celebrates mom's birthday singing THIS special song; WATCH Video

Dwayne Johnson is celebrating his mother Ata Johnson's 75th birthday with a heartfelt post. On Instagram, the 51-year-old actor and former wrestler shared a video of himself and his mother singing a special birthday song together.

Dwayne Johnson sings on his mom's 75th Birthday

In the video, Ata played ukulele, while Dwayne Johnson sang along. They shared some light-hearted moments during the song, joking about their singing skills and Ata's age, claiming she's only turning 59. Dwayne then sweetly placed a pink lei around her neck and kissed her on the head.

In the caption of his post, Dwayne jokingly mentioned: "Before I even start singing to my mom her special Happy Birthday song, she starts to cry 🥹, probably because I always sing in keys that don’t exist 🤣 🎶🙋🏽‍♂️." He went on to express his love and admiration for his mother, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM!!! 75 years of experience, wisdom, hard times, good times, laughter, mana, and yet thru it all — you TRULY have the KINDEST HEART I have ever known ❤️💫 I feel like the luckiest son on earth." He concluded the post with a heartfelt message in Samoan "Ou Te Alofa Ia Te Oe 🌺," which translates to "I love you."

Dwayne's mom met with a car accident

This birthday tribute comes nearly nine months after Dwayne shared that his mother had been in a serious car accident. In February, he revealed the news to his fans, explaining that "Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash late last night. She’ll survive and continue to get evaluated, this woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver. She’s a survivor, in ways that make angels and miracles real."

Dwayne's deep love and appreciation for his mother are evident in his social media posts. He often shares special moments with her, like a video of them slow dancing on Mother's Day. In one such post, he emphasized the importance of having a loving mother, describing his mom as "one of the good ones."

Dwayne's father, Rocky Johnson, a professional wrestler, passed away from a pulmonary embolism in 2020 at the age of 75. Despite the challenges and losses in their lives, Dwayne and his mother continue to share a strong bond filled with love, laughter, and appreciation for each other.

