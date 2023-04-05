I am a Stalker: Why are fans too 'scared' to watch the Netflix show?

After watching the new horror film I Am A Stalker, NETFLIX viewers have admitted that they are "too frightened to sleep."

The documentary, which was first broadcast last year, features confessed stalkers. Whose intention and motive to commit such hideous crime will make you wonder whether they are human worthy or not.

What the Documentary contains:

The Netflix series vividly explains how the crooks' initial love developed into a powerful obsession. The streaming platform alerts users to "harrowing stories of harassment, abuse, and other crimes" from stalkers and their victims.

It is written in the I Am A Stalker content: "In the US alone, almost 1.4 million people are stalked annually.

"From constantly receiving a tonne of emails or letters to the invasive as being secretly watched or followed to the most serious kidnapping and/or murder, stalking can have a variety of effects.

Hear it from the viewers about the series

One viewer admitted: "I certainly can't be the only one who watches #IAmAStalker on #Netflix before bed, and as a result will be too afraid to sleep." It appears that viewers have been deeply affected by the open exchanges.

Another pondered: "Seeing how the legal system failed these victims over and over again makes me]. No person is shielded by a piece of paper. I'm glad to be alone right now."

A third responded, citing one instance: "I feel bad for John, but he made life miserable for Rachel and her family. After that, I'd be frightened to be anywhere near him. What would occur if Rachel met someone and moved on? I can only speculate."

One more admitted: "I'm afraid while watching #IAmAStalker."

About the show real-life character

I Am a Stalker, a new Netflix original series, features Daniel Thompson as one of its key protagonists.

For second-degree murder, Daniel is currently serving a life term in Missouri.

Prior to receiving this life term, Daniel continued to pursue Angie after their marriage ended, despite a restraining order.

When a woman named Angie returned home from the domestic violence shelter with their children, he first broke into her home to steal. He was apprehended and found guilty of breaking in.

He started the same stalker behavior with his new partner after serving his seven-year sentence, and was subsequently given probation.

He proceeded to the home of the next woman he dated and stabbed a man to death in addition to killing her. Which made viewers so afaird of even iving freely or associating with wrong man on based of this incident.

