I Am: Celine Dion Documentary NYC Premiere: Singer and 23 YO Son Rene-Charles Grace Red Carpet Together

Céline Dion brought her son René-Charles, 23, as her plus one for the New York City premiere of her documentary I Am: Celine Dion, which took place on Monday, June 17, at Alice Tully Hall in Lincoln Center.

While walking the red carpet, the 56-year-old singer, who is battling Stiff Person Syndrome, looked radiant in a cream monochromatic ensemble consisting of a long-sleeved lacallière blouse and a floor-length silk skirt. Her plus one for the night, René-Charles, meanwhile, wore a classic black suit with a matching tie paired with a white collared shirt.

Céline Dion finds strength in children amid health struggles

Dion recently opened up about her sons — René-Charles and 13-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy — being her pillars of strength amid her ongoing health crisis. "I barely could walk at one point, and I was missing very much living. My kids started to notice. I was like, ‘OK, they already lost a parent. I don't want them to be scared,’” the My Heart Will Go On singer told People recently.

The ailing crooner said she let her children, who lost their father in 2016 to throat cancer, know that their mom has a different condition and that it is not going to kill her. Rather, it's something that will stay with her for the rest of her life as it has no cure at the moment.

Dion also shared in the conversation with the publication that she and her kids regularly engaged in hypothetical emergency drills that would prepare them to help their mother if and when she has an SPS attack, in which a person experiences intense muscle rigidity, leading to difficulty in moving and pain.

About I Am: Celine Dion — The Documentary

Directed by Irene Taylor, the film “gives a raw and honest behind-the-scenes look at the iconic superstar’s struggles with a life-altering illness,” per its official synopsis.

The documentary serves as a love letter to her fans, chronicling her inspirational musical journey that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit, the synopsis noted elsewhere.

Dion was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome in August 2022 and shared the news about her health in December with the world. Her diagnosis, needless to say, heavily affected her life as she had to cancel tour dates to undergo intense treatment plans that included medication, immunotherapy, vocal therapy, and more.

I Am: Celine Dion arrives on Amazon Prime Video on June 25.

