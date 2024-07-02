I Am Celine Dion Documentary: What Is A Stiff-Person Syndrome? Explained

I Am Celine Dion, the latest Amazon Prime Video documentary chronicling the music journey and Canadian singer Celine Dion’s struggles with Stiff-person Syndrome, has just premiered on June 25. The documentary gives a raw glimpse into the disease and its symptoms through the veteran singer.

Popular as the Queen of Power Ballads, the 56-year-old was diagnosed with the rare autoimmune neurological disorder and since then has constantly shared her struggles with suffering from the disease and even simultaneously working. Here’s everything we know about the Stiff-person syndrome.

All about the Stiff-person syndrome

SPS is an “incurable, rare, progressive neurological disorder,” as stated by the US government’s official website, the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. The term "stiff person syndrome" comes from the initial symptoms of the disease which included periods of muscles locking up and becoming as rigid as a board.

It often causes intermittent, excruciating spasms and muscle stiffness including muscles in the torso, arms, and legs that can deteriorate with time. However, other symptoms like slurred speech, double vision, or an unsteady walk affect some people.

There are different types of SPS including Classic SPS, Partial SPS, and SPS Plus, among other less common types.

What causes SPS and how is it diagnosed?

As per government websites and several doctors including Dion’s, the disease is still widely unknown in the medical world itself. “It's a hard disease to diagnose because it's not well recognized by the medical system,” said Dr Amanda Picquet to People adding it is common to be diagnosed in your 50s. However, it can also develop in children and elderly people as well.

Since it is an autoimmune disorder, the immune system of the body targets healthy tissues in autoimmune diseases. Just like other autoimmune diseases, SPS primarily affects women more than men. “SPS is often associated with other autoimmune disorders, including type 1 diabetes, thyroid disorders, pernicious anemia and, less often, vitiligo,” as per the John Hopkins Medicine.

SPS can be definitively diagnosed by a blood test that measures the quantity of glutamic acid decarboxylase (GAD) antibodies. GAD antibody levels are elevated (higher) in most SPS patients. Antibody titers are essential for the diagnosis of SPS. A titer is a diagnostic test that labs use to find out how many and whether types of antibodies are present in blood. It is frequently mistaken as multiple sclerosis or Parkinson's disease.

What is the cure for Stiff-person syndrome?

While there isn't a cure for stiff person syndrome, managing symptoms and consulting with an expert can help make living with the illness easier. While there isn't a cure for SPS as of yet, therapy can lessen symptoms. Some therapies include physical therapy that focuses on stretching, deep tissue myofascial techniques, heat therapy, ultrasound therapy, aquatic therapy, Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, Osteopathic manipulation, massage, yoga, acupuncture, pilates, and cognitive behavioral therapy, among others.

For those with SPS, several drugs help reduce discomfort, stiffness, and spasms such as oral muscle relaxers, Botulinum toxin, and serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), among others with doctor’s advice after specific treatment.

About Celine Dion’s struggle and her documentary

After receiving a diagnosis of SPS in August 2022, Dion returned to the recording studio, as she revealed in December 2022. But shortly after, she started having spasms and went to a physical therapy appointment.

When Dion's care team sprayed her nose with diazepam during the SPS crisis episode, she revealed that her body was locked up, indicating that she was in excruciating pain. One of her team members said they are set to do a 9-1-1 if Dion goes back into a spasm. Dion, however, stated that she doesn't feel good about things going out of control and that she feels embarrassed anytime something similar occurs. “I don't know how to express it ... you don't like to not have control of yourself, you know?”

The official synopsis of the documentary states, “Serving as a love letter to her fans, Celine Dion highlights the music that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit as she struggles with a life-altering illness.”