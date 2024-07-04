'I Am Forever Grateful': Princess Eugenie Opens Up About Scoliosis Scar; Thanks Mom Sarah Ferguson For Support

Princess Eugenie recently took to Instagram to express her heartfelt gratitude to her mom, Sarah Ferguson, for her unwavering support during her scoliosis journey. Sharing a sweet throwback photo, Eugenie thanked the Duchess of York for teaching her to embrace her scar with confidence. The post resonated with many, including Ferguson, who replied with a touching message of her own.

Eugenie's candid post comes on the heels of her marking International Scoliosis Awareness Day by proudly displaying her surgical scar. She's also been open about her health, sharing her recent cancer diagnosis with her daughters, Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

Sarah Ferguson has always supported Princess Eugenie through her scoliosis journey

On Saturday, June 29, Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter (34) shared a throwback photo of herself and the Duchess of York (64) on her official Instagram page. Thanks to her mom, she learned a valuable lesson about recovery from her illness.

At 12 years old, Princess Eugenie was fortunate enough to receive the scoliosis treatment she needed from her mother. "I thank her so much for that and also thank her for the confidence to be proud of my scar," she said.

In her words, "She removed all the stigma associated with scoliosis for me by showing people what I'd been through, and it took all the fear and anxiety out of being different." As Princess Eugenie concluded the post, she stated, "I will always be grateful for the scars I've received, and I hope everyone will be proud of their scars."

Advertisement

In the image shared, Eugenie is wearing a green gingham dress and matching cardigan when she was a child. A black car exits with her holding her mom's hand. The Duchess of York expressed her gratitude to her daughter for the post, saying, "I am so inspired by the way you have embraced your scars and life's journey."

Princess Eugenie celebrates her scar on International Scoliosis Awareness Day

Princess Eugenie shared her scar on Instagram earlier this month to mark International Scoliosis Awareness Day. As part of her 2018 royal wedding, she shared three photos of herself wearing her bridal gown, which proudly displayed her corrective spinal surgery scar.

In honor of International Scoliosis Awareness Day, Eugenie shared her scar and encouraged anyone else with a comparable experience to share theirs. "Let’s be proud of our scars!" she added.

Since her recent cancer diagnosis, the Duchess of York has been candid about how she communicates her own health to her daughters, Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

Advertisement

In a recent interview, she told Hello Magazine that she has always brought up her daughters to be so honest and forthright. When they asked, "'Mummy, have they gotten all the cancer out?' and the answer was yes, they knew they were fine."

In the interview, she also stated that she's blessed with an exceptional family, an extraordinary team, and a remarkable ability to turn hardship into joy. Her postoperative analysis of a mole removed during reconstructive surgery, after her mastectomy, revealed she had malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer.

ALSO READ: Taylor Lautner’s Wife Shares Health Scares On Podcast; Here’s All We Know So Far