I Am Groot Review: Marvel's most adorable outing to date about Baby Groot will leave you smiling ear to ear

I Am Groot

I Am Groot Voice Cast: Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper

I Am Groot Creators: Kirsten Lepore

Streaming Platform: Disney+Hotstar

I Am Groot Stars: 3/5

If Star Wars has Baby Yoda, MCU has Baby Groot, a weapon of mass destruction who can quite literally kill you with its cuteness! After being the scene-stealer from the eccentric Guardians of the Galaxy squad, Baby Groot - voiced by Vin Diesel - is back again with him as the central protagonist in I Am Groot, Marvel's animated series of shorts. But does the adorable quality that made Baby Groot a fan-favourite character remain intact? Let's find out!

Set between the events of Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, I Am Groot includes 5 shorts, documenting the milestones as well as simple yet fun adventures of Baby Groot. From his first steps to being a part of GOTG, we get more witty glimpses into the being of the characters, but with a "little-to-no-words" attitude. One thing that remains true to GOTG is the killer music choices as well as Daniel Luppi's interesting composition. With Baby Groot's iconic "I Am Groot" dialogue used through and through, it's up to the photorealistic animation approach that has to do the heavy lifting of narrating a story, and Kirsten Lepore's heartwarming series pulls it off with flying colours.

A creative decision done right in I Am Groot is to not put too much focus on the other beloved GOTG characters, though Bradley Cooper's Rocket does make an exciting cameo in one of the shorts, truly bringing out the endearing and equal parts mischievous side of Baby Groot. More importantly, the attention to detail when it comes to Baby Groot's mannerisms and expressions enables us to understand the emotions behind every "I Am Groot" uttered. Adding in a few more cutesy characters to the mix (with Baby Groot still taking the cake and eating it too!), makes I Am Groot an easy-breezy watch not just for kids, with recall value in check, but also for adults, who wouldn't mind sparing 20 minutes of their hectic life to be suckered into Baby Groot's adorableness.

In conclusion, I Am Groot leaves you smiling ear-to-ear from start to finish while being excited for a Season 2...