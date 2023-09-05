I Am Groot Season 2: The mischievous twig is back; Checkout plot, streaming details, episode guide and more

The cute and mischievous baby Groot is back in action! Marvel Studios just dropped a trailer for the second season of I Am Groot, and it's filled with adorable moments. In the recent Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, we saw a grown-up Groot, but this animated short takes us back to the beloved baby version of the character as he explores the galaxy. Here’s everything we know about the new season.

I Am Groot Season 2: Plot, streaming details, and episode guide

The new trailer shows Groot in various parts of the galaxy, from icy planets to temples filled with booby traps, reminiscent of an old Indiana Jones adventure. There's a scene where Groot befriends a bird and races through a forest, and in a hilarious moment, he even appears to have a human nose. The trailer is packed with funny moments that will surely make you laugh out loud.

The synopsis read, “The troublemaking twig returns to mischief in the second season of I Am Groot. This time, Baby Groot finds himself exploring the universe and beyond aboard the Guardians’ spaceships, coming face-to-face—or nose-to-nose—with new and colorful creatures and environments.”

As expected, the second season will also be available on Disney's streaming platform. Since Disney owns Marvel Entertainment, they have exclusive streaming rights to all Marvel content, including movies and TV shows. So, you'll need a Disney+ subscription to enjoy this entertaining kids' show. The upcoming season will consist of five episodes, with titles like Are You My Groot? for episode one and Groot's Sweet Treat for episode four.

Mark your calendars because all episodes of I Am Groot Season 2 will debut on Disney+ on September 6, 2023. If you're wondering about the release time, Disney+ typically releases new episodes at 8 a.m. GMT in the UK and at 3 a.m. ET and midnight PT in the US. Each episode will be short, lasting around 5-6 minutes, making it easy to binge-watch if you want to enjoy the whole season in one go. For those eager to watch, the first season of I Am Groot landed on Disney+ only.

I Am Groot Season 2: Watch Trailer

This new season will take fans on another adventure across the galaxy with five new animated episodes. While it maintains the short episode format from the first season, it offers a slower pace and a different tone compared to the movies. It promises to build upon the adventures of our favorite Flora colossus, providing fans with a fresh and exciting storyline.

