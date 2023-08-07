I Am Groot Season 2: Trailer reveals baby Groot is all set to guard the galaxy, check release date and more

Marvel Studios has dropped the latest trailer of I Am Groot Season 2 and it's full of all the cuteness and mischief that Baby Groot is known for. While the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 movie had Groot as a jock, the animated trailer is a throwback to the cutest version of him roaming around the galaxy.

I Am Groot Season 2: Release date and trailer

In the new trailer, we get to see Groot in various locations around the galaxy, such as a planet filled with ice and another one with ancient Indian Jones style temples and traps. Another shot sees Groot befriending a bird as they run through a forest, and in another we get to see him wearing a real human nose in a gag. There’s plenty of room for laughs in the trailer.

Meanwhile, the second season of I Am Groot will premiere on September 6th on Disney+ with five adorable episodes.

What to expect from I Am Groot Season 2?

The new season is set to take fans on an exciting journey across the galaxy. Much like the previous season, the episode count and duration of the new season are short and differ from the films in terms of the slower pace and tone. Whereas the previous season revealed the sinister side of our beloved Flora, the upcoming season will continue his adventures.

While the specifics of the show’s plot are yet to be revealed, fans can look forward to Groot wreaking havoc across the galaxy in this new series as he makes new friends along the way. Appropriately for the previous season, these new animated shorts tie in loosely with the wider MCU, giving the show a new lease of life. Out of the majority of MCU characters, Groot has a full arc that’s been developed and expanded upon through these stories, making him one of the franchise’s most beloved characters.

