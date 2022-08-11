I Am Groot Twitter Review: Netizens adore fan favourite Marvel character in new short films

Following the release of the highly anticipated Marvel mini-series I Am Groot, fans are taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on the shorts. Created by Kirsten Lepore, the mini-series seems to land somewhere between the events of Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The animated shorts created a lot of buzz among fans but did it deliver the fun and smiles it promised to? Let's find out!

The baby Groot in the series is voiced by Vin Diesel as the stories capture the adventures of baby Groot. The official synopsis of the shorts read, "The mischievous toddler Baby Groot learns how to grow up amongst the trouble in the stars along with the help of his friends and family in the ragtag superhero team the Guardians of the Galaxy."

As for the fans on Twitter, nothing could have been better than a mini-series starring the beloved fan-favourite character. After the first Guardians of the Galaxy came out, fans immediately fell head-over-heals for Groot's lack of vocabulary and his bulging innocent eyes. Though they never expected the character could get any cuter as Groot ended up regrowing after an explosion and restarted life as Baby Groot. Though most netizens added the mini-series in their recommended Marvel must-watch, there were some who had complaints against the creators as they felt the series was not "interesting" enough with just Groot creating havoc. Looking at the consensus online, I Am Groot seems worth a watch. Continue scrolling to swipe through some reactions by fans on Twitter.

Check out how Twitterati reacted to I Am Groot below:

