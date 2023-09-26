I am head over heels in love with my wife...': Back when Justin Bieber defended wife Hailey amidst I absolutely 'love Selena' mention

Back in 2019, Justin Bieber defended his marriage to Hailey Beiber after a follower criticized their relationship on Instagram and alleged that he would go back to his former girlfriend, Selena Gomez. Here's what Justin replied.

Justin defended his relationship with Hailey Baldwin Bieber

Bieber said in his reply, "I absolutely loved and love Selena,'' but he had also reaffirmed that he was 'head over heels in love' with Baldwin. He had added that the model was the 'BEST THING' that has ever happened to me period"

Back in the past, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez dated on and off from 2010 to early 2018. Later, he came into a relationship with Hailey Baldwin and became engaged in the summer of 2018. Later they legally married in September. But many fans who shipped Justin and Selena poured very harsh comments against Hailey Bieber. Here's one specific post in particular that garnered quite an attention at that time. This all started when Justin posted a simple photo of Hailey on Instagram. But then, someone with the username @jaileyisjoke left a nasty comment. They accused Justin by saying, "You are NOT in love with Hailey! You only married her to get back at SG [Selena Gomez] plus Hailey sleeps with men like @shawnmendes for fame and she's a racist @wflig."

But like other comments, Justin didn't ignore this. He responded to the troll with a long message saying, "I absolutely loved and love Selena she will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heels in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period."

Justin addressed people for criticizing his relationship with Hailey

Justin had also addressed all the people who criticized his relationship with Hailey. He had told them that, "[This] is a reply to all immature sick people who send Hailey hurtful messages like 'he always goes back to Selena' or 'Selena is better for him' YOU HAVE NO IDEA MY LIFE AND WHAts good for me!! Hailey is my Bride period if you don't like that or support that that means you don't support me and if you don't support me your [sic] not a fan nor a good person, if you were raised right your parents would have said if you don't have something nice to say don't say anything."

