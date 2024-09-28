'I Am Heartbroken': Rupert Grint Remembers Harry Potter Costar Dame Maggie Smith In Heartfelt Tribute After Her Passing

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The world was shocked to learn that Dame Maggie Smith had recently passed away. The actress died at the age of 89. Following this, a flood of tributes was seen online by her co-stars, other celebrities, as well as her die-hard fans.

Joining them was Rupert Grint, the actor who played Ron Weasley in the grand movie universe of Harry Potter. Taking his emotions to social media, the acclaimed actor reflected on how kind Dame Maggie Smith was, as a person.

He shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, and wrote, “Heartbroken to hear about Maggie. She was so special, always hilarious and always kind.”

Grint further went on to add that he was lucky to have an opportunity to work with Maggie Smith, and “particularly lucky to have shared a dance.”

The actor had referred to the classic and comedy period of his character, Ron Weasley’s life when he was asked by Prof Minerva McGonagall to practice with her for the Yule Ball event in the movie.

While Maggie Smith won the hearts of many being Prof McGonagall, the head of Gryffindor House and the deputy headmistress at Hogwarts under Albus Dumbledore, in the series, her other peers or let’s say co-stars too came forth with emotional messages, following her death.

Daniel Radcliffe, the actor who the world knows as Harry Potter, took to X (formerly Twitter) and reflected on the time he had first met Maggie Smith on the set of the TV mini-series David Copperfield back in 1999.

He also recalled that while his parents felt more than blessed that their son would share the screen with Smith, “the first thing I asked her when we met was ‘would you like me to call you Dame?’” he recalled.

To which she had replied, “Don’t be ridiculous!” The Now You See Me 2 actor also stated that Maggie Smith was very kind to him while on the set of David Copperfield.

Meanwhile, even Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the wizarding world, took to her Instagram Story and wrote that she had no idea what a legend Maggie Smith was when she was young.

Watson also stated that she was fortunate to share the screen with the late actress and that she appreciates the time, working with “a true definition of greatness."

Dame Maggie Smith passed away on September 27. Her sons Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens, had announced the saddening news, per The Guardian.

