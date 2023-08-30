I Am Legend 2: When is Will Smith starrer set to release? Date, plot, streaming details and more

Greetings, movie enthusiasts! The much-anticipated sequel, I Am Legend 2, is officially in the works, and it's set to bring back Will Smith in the lead role. The writing wand for this post-apocalyptic symphony is still held by Akiva Goldsman, the scribe behind the first I Am Legend movie. He's been busy conjuring up a story that we're told is pretty darn cool. In fact, Goldsman's production company Weed Road has got a fancy deal with Warner Bros. to bring this beast to life.

ALSO READ: Will Smith Net worth 2023: Biggest paychecks, lifestyle, IRS troubles, and more; All about Oscar-winning actor

Will Smith is back in I Am Legend 2

Since its official announcement in March 2022, I Am Legend 2 has been on the radar of eager fans. However, a concrete release date for the film remains undisclosed, as the project is still in its early stages of development.

Returning to reprise his iconic role is Will Smith, who portrayed Dr. Robert Neville in the original film. The sequel will continue from the alternate ending of the first movie, a decision that brings Smith's character back into the fold.

Joining the cast is Michael B. Jordan, a familiar face from hit films like Black Panther and Creed. Jordan's involvement has been a catalyst in moving the sequel forward, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the storyline.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Creed III Review: Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors know what they are doing but the film misses Sylvester Stallone

Will Smith’s I am Legend 2: Release date, plot and more

While specific plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, some insights have emerged. I Am Legend 2 will leap forward several decades from the events of the first film, exploring a world where nature has reclaimed urban landscapes. This post-apocalyptic ambiance takes inspiration from the immersive universe of The Last of Us, a popular video game and HBO drama series.

Despite the excitement surrounding the sequel, a trailer is not yet available. Filming is pending, and ongoing labour disputes in Hollywood are potentially impacting the production timeline. As a result, fans might need to exercise a bit more patience before catching a glimpse of the forthcoming cinematic experience.

ALSO READ: Michael B. Jordan's new Calvin Klein ads set the internet on fire; Find out fans' reaction here

Advertisement

I Am Legend 2 holds the promise of rekindling the gripping suspense that defined the original film. With Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan on board, this sequel is shaping up to be an eagerly awaited addition to the post-apocalyptic genre.

Stay tuned for more updates as the project continues to develop.