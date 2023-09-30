'I am literally 25' Paris Jackson clapped back at haters calling her 'old' and 'haggard' in the new Instagram video

Paris Jackson, 25, recently responded to hurtful comments from online trolls who criticized her appearance, calling her old and haggard. She took to Instagram to set the record straight by posting a video where she appeared without makeup, using regular lighting.

Paris addressed followers comment about her look

She expressed her frustration, saying, “This is no filter, no makeup and regular lighting for the people that wrote really s—ty comments about how old and haggard I look in my last video, I am literally 25. Just young and haggard, thank you very much.”

The negativity arose after Paris showcased her glamorous look at the Christian Louboutin Rouge Stiletto Beauty Event during Paris Fashion Week. While many fans complimented her "beautiful smile" and "perfect" appearance, others made unkind remarks, suggesting she looked much older than her age. One follower wrote, " she looks so old I'm not a hater I like her but I don't remember the moment she took age that fast😟 no matter what she's beautiful ❤️," another commented, "She’s pretty but looks older then me lol," while a thrid one wrote about her age, "How old is she? She looks 50." In the face of these hurtful comments, her loyal supporters came to her defense, one defended her saying, "Oh, it’s the lighting! Who the heck can’t discern it’s the lighting!?!" while second peson said, “Relax people the light is causing a shadow on her face. Why is old such a label for undesirable beauty standards anyway!? She is beautiful and deserves to be treated with kindness. Not to mention she’s young and the lighting off.”

This isn't the first time Paris has had to confront online trolls. She previously faced criticism for her decision to proudly display her unshaven armpits in a tribute video dedicated to her late father, Michael Jackson. Paris clarified that her intention was not to draw attention to her armpits but rather to reminisce about her cherished memories with her father. She reminded everyone that she hadn't shaved her armpits for a while and encouraged people to be more accepting of individual choices. Paris humorously concluded her message, stating that she was merely showcasing her "glass-cutting jawline."

Paris - about her dad Michael Jackson's birthday

In addition to dealing with online negativity, Paris explained in the tribute video , “There have been times where I don’t post anything for my dad’s birthday, and people lose their f—ing minds. They tell me to kill myself,” she added, “And they’re basically measuring my love for my own father based off of what I post on Instagram.” Paris shared that her father, Michael Jackson, “used to hate anybody acknowledging his birthday.” she further added, “He actually didn’t want us to even know when his birthday was because he didn’t want us to throw a party.”

Michael Jackson, the iconic Smooth Criminal singer, was a father to three children: Paris, Prince (26), and Blanket Bigi (21). He tragically passed away in 2009 at the age of 50.

