‘I am not a doll’: When Miley Cyrus opened up about having her own ‘opinion’ and ‘taste’ in the face of industry pressure

In a 2010 report by Parade, Miley Cyrus, the famous singer and actress, shared her thoughts about the entertainment industry she had grown up in. At just 17 years old, she was dealing with the challenges of being pushed to become someone she wasn't by the entertainment world. Her words reflected her genuine and strong feelings about this experience.

How did Miley Cyrus respond to the pressures of the entertainment industry?

during an interview in a Studio City, Calif., restaurant, Miley asserted, "I hate being thought of as a product," as reported by Parade. These words reportedly resonated deeply with her and still carry significance today. She had a strong desire to escape the limitations of her identity as Hannah Montana, a character that had evolved into a brand, a symbol for the Disney Channel, and a billion-dollar phenomenon.

Despite her youthful age , Miley had a strong sense of self, a desire to assert her own opinions and taste. As she went on in the interview, she mentioned, “I am not a doll, and people want to treat me that way. They say, ‘Now this is what we need to do to your makeup, and this is what I want you to wear,’ and I’m like, ‘Dude, I choose.’ When I was 12, that was okay. But I’m older now. I have an opinion. I have my own taste.”

ALSO READ: ‘I had decided that it was no longer going to work’: Miley Cyrus reflects on the time she decided to end her marriage with Liam Hemsworth

According to the reports, when this interview took place, Miley Cyrus had started her journey of self-discovery and was committed to staying authentic. She was fighting against the constraints that had been placed on her, and she was challenging the expectations of those who wanted her to fit into a specific mold.

Furthermore, during an episode of the Rock This with Allison Hagendorf podcast, Miley Cyrus opened up about the challenges of living a double life as both Miley Stewart, a typical teenager, and Hannah Montana. She admitted that this dual identity created a constant battle in distinguishing her real self from the character she portrayed on screen. She reflected on this period with the phrase, "Talk about an identity crisis," highlighting how there were moments when she felt like she was embodying a character nearly as often as she was being her true self.

The Significance of Miley Cyrus’ most latest album

Miley's fresh release, Endless Summer Vacation , featuring the lead single Flowers, stands as a significant milestone in her artistic evolution.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'I just clung to what I had left': When Miley Cyrus revealed she married Liam Hemsworth because of their Malibu House

This track beautifully encapsulates her transformative journey, bridging the gap between her Hannah Montana days and her current, worldly adult self.

ALSO READ: 'She is being very adult in it': Miley Cyrus' family feud 'worsening' as siblings are picking a side amidst Tish's wedding