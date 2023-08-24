'I am not interested': When Sofia Vergara thought Joe Manganiello was 'too handsome' before dating him

Joe Manganiello appeared to have previously been too much of a good thing for Sofia Vergara. The Modern Family star and Manganiello first made headlines in 2014 when they started dating. In a 2014 interview, Vergara spoke about him and revealed that he was very handsome. She then got married to Manganiello in 2015. However, after nearly a decade of being together, Vergara and Manganiello decided to part ways and headed for a divorce this year.

Sofia Vergara revealed what she thought about Joe Manganeillo when she first met him

It’s 2014, and Sofia Vergara had been seeing the True Blood heartthrob for a few months now, but in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, she revealed that she wasn't initially interested in him. How is that possible?

She said, "I thought he was very handsome, but I wasn't interested. After her statement, Ellen asked her, “Is there such a thing? Too good-looking?" To which Vergara replied, "Yeah, there is such a thing as too much.” When shirtless photographs of Manganiello were shown on the big screen, the Modern Family star's tone shifted and she added, "Or so I thought."

However, DeGeneres then managed to convince Vergara that she was in love. "You're also in love," she told the TV celebrity. Vergara replied to her with a simple thank you, as she was not hesitant to acknowledge she was in love.

Why did Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello get a divorce?

The news of their divorce first came out in July this year, as their dynamic had changed. Despite previously being famous for their PDA and gushing about one another before their marriage in November 2015, Manganiello and Vergara interaction had transformed over the last year.

According to a source who spoke exclusively to Us Weekly in July, the couple split up because they were living different lifestyles. The insider revealed, "There was no deception or lying. They both understood that they didn't always agree on everything."

Meanwhile, Sofia Vergara has been in and out. She was recently spotted at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show in Los Angeles, and currently she is a judge on America's Got Talent. As for Joe Manganiello, he was last seen in the DC Extended Universe's Justice League in 2017.

