'I Am Not Sleeping': Francesca Farago Opens Up About Difficult Sleep Pattern During Second-Trimester

Francesca Farago is giving out her experiences as she goes through the second trimester of pregnancy. The reality TV star, who featured in Too Hot to Handle and Perfect Match, spoke with PEOPLE at the POSSE Pride Party on June 6, held at The Viper Room in Hollywood. Farago came to the event alongside her fiancé, Jesse Sullivan.

Challenges during pregnancy

During the interview, Farago openly described her symptoms of pregnancy. “I am not sleeping, and I never sleep. I wake up every 30 minutes to pee,” she laughed. However, despite these challenges, Farago stays positive, saying that everything is “going good.”

Additionally, Farago highlighted some surprising aspects of pregnancy. She said, “There's a lot of scares and things you don't realize can happen when you're pregnant and a lot of things you're learning every day.”

Nevertheless, she feels like herself more often than ever in this trimester and hopes that everything else will be smooth sailing for her throughout her remaining months of pregnancy.

Support from Jesse Sullivan

Throughout Farago’s pregnancy, Sullivan has been supportive. He said: “I cook. I clean. I take care of the animals.” According to him, it was difficult for Farago to get out of bed during the first trimester, but now she is starting to feel more like herself again.

However, they have kept the names of their future child a secret so far, but they will be disclosed later on before birth itself, according to what she said jokingly, stating that they were really cute names. However, they said that since the baby isn’t here yet, maybe they will wait until they reach that stage first. Then Ms.Farango added, ‘’I just don’t want to jinx anything.’’

An exhilarating declaration

Farago and Sullivan announced their expectancy in a joint Instagram post in March. The couple did not expect such an early confirmation after taking a blood test, which turned positive after a week, and it was only then that she could believe it was true. She said she was in shock as they had not imagined getting the news this soon, and at first, they did not think it could be true.

The POSSE Pride Party, where both of them talked about their new baby experiences, backed up the LGBTQ activist group GLAAD. This event featured other celebrities like Meredith Marks from Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and Naomi Smalls from Drag Race. Also, Erika Jayne from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills revealed her song Dominos during the party with her Bravo cast members present.

Farago and Sullivan’s journey through pregnancy is filled with challenges as well as joys but they are looking forward to welcoming the new baby into their lives because of their strong support for each other.

