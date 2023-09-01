‘I am ok!’ says Ellie Goulding after being grazed by firework in her face during a concert

Ellie Goulding recently faced a harrowing incident during her performance at the Victorious Festival in Portsmouth, UK. While dancing near the stage, a pyrotechnic fireball shot up unexpectedly, grazing her face. In a video capturing the moment, the 36-year-old singer can be seen recoiling and cursing into the microphone before regaining composure and continuing her performance on the opposite side of the stage.

Ellie Goulding confirms she is fine

Fortunately, Ellie Goulding escaped unharmed from this dangerous mishap. After the incident, she took to Instagram in a now-expired story to reassure her fans, stating, "To those asking, I am ok! Pyro didn't hit me directly in the face. Face is intact. Love you, thank you x." The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential hazards that can occur during live performances, raising concerns about concert safety protocols.

A troubling trend

Goulding's encounter is part of a growing trend where concerts have taken unexpected turns. Just last month, Drake experienced a similar situation when a cellphone thrown from the audience struck him during his performance. This pattern extends to various artists, including female singers like Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini, and Ava Max, who have faced similar incidents involving objects thrown by fans. Even renowned artists like Pink, Kid Cudi, and Steve Lacy have not been immune to such occurrences. Concert security experts emphasize the need to maintain decorum and safety within concert venues.

Ellie Goulding's recent encounter with a firework during her concert serves as a stark reminder of the safety challenges faced by artists during live performances. While she emerged unscathed from this incident, it highlights the need for stringent safety measures at concerts to protect performers and audiences alike. The concerning trend of objects being thrown at artists during shows calls for increased vigilance and awareness to maintain a sense of decorum and safety within concert venues.

