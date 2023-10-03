‘I am portrayed by…’: When Jennifer Aniston expressed her thoughts on objectifying women and how ‘absurd and disturbing’ it was

Jennifer Aniston has never held back while expressing her views, and that is what makes her a favorite among pop culture enthusiasts. The Murder Mystery actress has occasionally spoken out on media shaming, discussing the scrutiny that she faced over pregnancy rumors earlier and the wider issue of how women are portrayed in the media. While Jennifer Aniston has been the subject of tabloid headlines for years, there was a time when Aniston had enough and criticized the media for the way it scrutinizes female stars.

Jennifer Aniston penned down a note expressing her frustration

In the past, the FRIENDS actress had been in the headlines for her divorce from Brad Pitt, remarriage to Justin Theroux, and many very personal topics, which should not have been discussed all over the internet. Just Go With actress spoke on media shaming in a column penned for The Huffington Post . "The way I am portrayed by the media is simply a reflection of how we see and portray women in general, measured against some warped standard of beauty," said the actress.

Reacting about her rumored pregnancy, she blasted the media and said, “For the record, I am not pregnant. What I am is fed up." She later added, "I'm fed up with the sport-like scrutiny and body shaming that occurs daily under the guise of 'journalism,' the 'First Amendment' and 'celebrity news'... Every day my husband and I are harassed by dozens of aggressive photographers staked outside our home who will go to shocking lengths to obtain any kind of photo, even if it means endangering us or the unlucky pedestrians who happen to be nearby."

Jennifer Aniston on scrutiny over marriage with Justin Theroux

Both of them announced their engagement in August 2012 and tied the knot the same month. Jennifer and Justin got married three years later, in 2015, with an intimate backyard wedding at their former Bel-Air home. Unfortunately, the couple later announced their impending divorce in February 2018, revealing that they had separated at the end of 2017. However, she also blasted the scrutiny she faced over the latest pregnancy rumors.

According to People , she said the pressure on public figures is "unfair". She later added, “I just find it to be energy that is unnecessary and not really fair for those who may or may not [have children],”