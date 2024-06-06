‘I Am So Lucky’: Cara Delevingne Celebrates Two 'Magical' Years With Girlfriend Minke; Shares Love-filled PICS

One of the most acclaimed fashion models, Cara Delevingne recently made her fans feel the strong love that she has for her girlfriend Minke. The star was seen sharing a number of memories on social media, that made her followers realize how deeply she is in love with her musician partner.

The couple has spent two great years together and are celebrating this relationship milestone. Let’s have a look at the loving post that the actress recently shared.

Cara Delevingne shares memories

The star artist, who is known for her fabulous acting skills on screen and at the same time is known to carry utter confidence in being a model, recently celebrated two years with her girlfriend Minke.

Minke, whose actual name is Leah Mason is a musician who could be seen in the many photos that Cara Delevingne shared on June 6.

Taking it to Instagram, the Suicide Squad actress posted a series of photos that showed her and Minke sharing some pleasant memories together. While the picture of them together put the followers in awe, the Paper Towns actress also added a loving caption.

“'Two magical years with you,” mentioned Delevingne at the beginning of her Instagram post. She then continued to state that the last two years were “A LOT of life” adding that there were a lot of changes, growth, and pain, however, their life together “most importantly” had Love.

Advertisement

“I am so lucky to have found the perfect person to ride life's ups and downs with,” her caption read. The Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets star also mentioned that she cannot think of a life without Minke.

While spilling her emotions in her post, Delevingne also noted that Minke is the partner she always wanted and that she didn't know a partner as loving as Minke would be hidden in her school friend.

While in a few photos and clips, the two could be seen kissing and passionately loving each other, a few of the photos showed them having fun, making awkward faces in funny selfies.

About Cara Delevingne and Minke

The two have known each other for over 20 years, since the time they met in a boarding school. Recently in 2022, they both came across each other after a long gap and soon got romantically involved. Leah Mason is from London and is known to mostly play blues.

Advertisement

Together, the couple made it to the headlines after they were seen attending Wimbledon in the year 2023.

The two were then spotted twining in October 2023 as they headed to Rome. Minke and Delevingne were also a part of the wedding of actress Anya Taylor-Joy.

ALSO READ: 'Blew Up Into A Whole New Thing': Kendall Jenner Credits Cara Delevingne For Her Modeling Career Success