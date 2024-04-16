'I Am So Proud': Tom Hiddleston Reflects On Playing MCU's Loki For 15 Years

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has given us heroes, villains, and epic battles that keep fans on the edge of their seats. Among these iconic characters is Loki, the mischievous god played by Tom Hiddleston. Can you believe that Tom Hiddleston has delighted fans as Loki for the past 15 years?

Deadline’s Contenders TV brought together Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, and Sophia Di Martino to spill some secrets about the hit Disney+ series, Loki. Now let’s delve deeper into how Tom feels to play this iconic character for more than a decade.

A journey of 15 years

Tom Hiddleston has played the role of Loki for an incredible 15 years. He opened up about his experience, saying, “I’ve absolutely loved playing Loki; it’s been 15 years and it’s the most magnificent and emotional roller coaster for the twists and turns. He has so much range and so much complexity, it never feels like I’m playing the same thing again and again.”

In addition, the actor also acknowledged the immense support and love he has received from the audience, "And I know the reason I'm standing here in front of you today is that the audience has such curiosity and passion for and a connection to him," he added.

Season 2 revelations

In Season 2, Loki undergoes a significant change. He discovers that his true purpose is to protect the sacred timeline and his newfound loved ones. “Playing Loki has completely transformed my whole life, no question. I’m so proud of where we landed in Season 2,” Hiddleston shared.

Throughout Season 2 of the Marvel series, Loki fights to control the Time Variance Authority. Alongside his friend Mobius, played by Owen Wilson, Hunter B-15, and a mix of old and new characters, Loki travels through a risky multiverse to find Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and He Who Remains.

In the end, Loki makes a crucial decision to prioritize saving the timeline and his new friends and family, even if it means staying apart from them.

The future of Loki

Hiddleston sees Loki as a character filled with pain and grief. “I always saw him from the very first film as a broken soul with a shattered heart who felt like he didn’t belong. That’s what binds him to Sylvie. And the grievance is what drives him to become a villain in the Avengers and the Thor movies,” he explained.

With such a powerful and popular character, fans are dying to know if there will be Loki Season 3. “I wish I could tell you, but I have no idea,” said Hiddleston.

The incredible supporting cast

Tom Hiddleston also gave a shoutout to his co-stars for the show’s success. “I truly find the most interesting work I have discovered happens between people. If I’ve done anything of value, it’s because of that chemistry and inspiration I receive from another actor.”

