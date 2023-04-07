‘I am sorry’, Jeremy Renner used sign language to apologize to his family after snow plow accident

Here is what Jeremy Renner has to say about his accident in a recent interview with Diane Sawyer.

Written by Disheeta Maheshwari   |  Published on Apr 07, 2023   |  10:32 AM IST  |  246
Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner

Jeremy Renner makes several revelations about a snow plow accident in an interview with Diane Sawyer which will air on Thursday at 10 p.m. on ABC News. In a short clip previewing the interview, Renner talks about using sign language to apologize to his family.

Jeremy Renner on his accident

In a preview clip of an interview with Diane Sawyer, Jeremy Renner says that as he was getting treated in hospital after the snow plow accident, the actor used sign language to apologize to his family. Renner said ‘I am sorry’ in sign language. The Marvel superhero learned sign language to welcome his Hawkeye co-star Alaqua Cox who is deaf.

During the same clip, Jeremy Renner also said that while he was in hospital after the snow plow accident, he also wrote last words for his family in the notes app on his phone. The Marvel actor said through the tears, ‘So I'm writing down notes in my phone, last words to my family’. Renner also added that he doesn’t want to be haunted by the memory of a snow plow accident in that manner.

The actor added, ‘I shift the narrative of being victimized, or making a mistake, or anything else’.

Jeremy Renner snow plow accident

The snow plow accident occurred in Nevada on New Year’s Day. Jeremy Renner was trying to stop the snow plow from hitting Alexander Fries – his nephew as it ran over his property. The snow plow slid off the track and ran over Renner as it was being used to pull Fries’ truck from the snow. The Marvel actor suffered from several injuries including multiple broken ribs, pireced liver, and collapsed lung.

ALSO READ: Jeremy Renner says he is ‘refilled with love’ after snow plough accident

Jeremy Renner

About The Author
Disheeta Maheshwari
Disheeta Maheshwari
WRITER

A writer with 2+ years of experience, addicted to movies, coffee, and traveling. Currently curating content for Hollywoo... Read more

