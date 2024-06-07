'I Am Such A Fan': Ariana Grande Confirms You Star Penn Badgley's Appearance In This Boy Is Mine Music Video

Ariana Grande has already managed to impress her fans and followers again with the release of her latest album. However, the artist is not stopping to take a break from surprising her fans, as she plans to bring Penn Badgley to her next music video.

Where will we see the famous You star alongside the We Can't Be Friends singer? Let’s learn.

Ariana Grande and Penn Badgley in music video

Ariana Grande had just released her latest and one of the most appreciated albums, Eternal Sunshine. To promote it, the pop star had recently appeared on The Tonight Show, Starring Jimmy Fallon.

While getting into the details of the album, the host, Fallon himself, asked the Side to Side artist a question about the industry rumors that suggest her next music video would have a huge cameo in it.

The track in question is The Boy Is Mine, which is one of the songs on her latest album. Replying to him, Grande confirmed a cameo by a famous celebrity.

'Yes. Definitely. Yeah, there are a couple little things,' she said.

Further talking about the celebrity, she mentioned that Penn Badgley would be in the music video of The Boy Is Mine.

Talking about Badgley, the One Last Time songstress stated that she has been a fan of Badgley her “entire life. So it was just so amazing to work with him. I am such a fan.”

When the host too agreed that the actor is a “good guy,” the singer added her words, “Super honored to have him.”

Ariana Grande doing promotions

The singer, while promoting her album Eternal Sunshine, performed The Boy Is Moen for the very first time on live television. Ariana Grande had performed this track live for the first time during the 2024 Met Gala.

It was just last month when the Grammy winner announced that the music video of the stated song is set to be released on June 7. The video will be directed by Christian Breslauer.

Breslauer is the same director who had previously worked with Grande on her videos of Yes, And? and We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love).

While hyping her album, the singer-turned-actress was also seen promoting her upcoming movie, Wicked. Grande plays the role of Galinda Upland in the movie, while her boyfriend Ethan Slater stars as Boq, a lover of Galinda in the film.

Wicked is scheduled to be released on November 27, 2024.

