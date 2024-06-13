'I Am Super Excited': Bachelor Host Jesse Palmer Shares His Feelings About Celebrating First Father's Day As A Dad

Jesse Palmer is particularly excited about this year’s Father's Day. The TV personality welcomed his first daughter with his wife Emely Fardo this year.

The couple had their daughter Ella Reine in January 2024. The star opened up about being “excited” about the upcoming Father’s Day. Here’s what Jesse Palmer said about celebrating Father’s Day.

Jesse Palmer excited about Father’s Day

Jesse Palmer spoke to People about how much he is anticipating celebrating Father’s Day this year. The star welcomed his daughter Ella Reine at the start of the year with his wife Emely Fardo. Jesse revealed how he is “super excited” about the special day.

He shared how he and his family were planning to celebrate the upcoming holiday. Palmer said his family would be in New York together for the Father’s Day. “New York holds a very near and dear place in my heart,” he added. Jesse spoke about how “great” it would be to spend the day in New York City with his family.

The host then recalled that he had lived in New York for 21 years of his life. Jesse also noted that he used to play for the New York Giants. The former professional player played as a quarterback for the team.

Jesse Palmer talks about being a father

Jesse Palmer spoke about how he has been able to experience all his daughter’s firsts as a father. The star recalled how he thinks his 5-month-old said her name. He noted how the incident could have just been a “phonetic miracle” but he thinks the toddler actually said her name.

"And my wife and I, we paused and we stared at each other for about five seconds in utter disbelief of what we just heard,” he explained. The star gushed about how his daughter had done several more sweet things since the time she was born. Jesse pointed out that every day spent with his toddler there is a new first that takes place. He spoke about how important it is to be “present” and be “together” which would ensure being a part of as many firsts as they can.

