‘I Am Very Emo:’ Chappell Roan Shares Post Expressing Her Honest Feelings As The 2025 Grammys Come Close

It appears that Chappell Roan is in her feelings and not afraid to express them. She revealed to her social media followers about being “very emo” as this year's Grammys approach. She candidly put her thoughts in the caption section of the post she shared.

The songstress took to her Instagram on January 29, Wednesday, and shared three pictures of herself in the car looking straight at the camera. She rocked her no-makeup look along with black sunglasses.

Roan, in the caption section, revealed that she had “just woken up. Good morning, booboos.” She revealed about it during the Grammy Awards week, adding, “I am very emo. My heart feels warm and fuzzy with all the support I have been given this past year.”

The Hot To Go songstress expressed hoping that her followers could understand that this has been wonderful, frightening, “spiritual and confusing” She revealed shedding tears of happiness and sadness and experiencing love, loneliness, and feeling liberated.

Roan then shared her thankfulness to the people who listened to her music. She penned about her gratitude for each individual who has given a “little spin” to her music and also showed up at her concerts and festivals.

The vocalist shared, “Because yall are rockstars I feel like a rockstars :) Damn, I am cheesy, lowkey. Whatever anyway.”

Further in the caption, the singer shared that she loved the performance she was gearing up for the audience.

Roan further expressed her love and support for the LGBTQ+ community. She wrote, “And girl no matter what, just know when I’m up on stage, all I’m really feeling in my heart is love to the queer community especially those in places where it is unsafe to be yourself, I see you. <3 tootles xox.”