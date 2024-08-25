'I Am Very Insecure': JoJo Siwa Admits THIS About Her Singing Talent

JoJo Siwa has been a symbol of colorful shows and endless energy, but she has just broken the ice to show a completely different version of herself to the world: tender. With such a powerful character onstage, she confessed that insecurities about her voice had haunted her for years.

Now, in an open conversation with Bobbi Althoff on The Really Good Podcast, JoJo let it be known that even though she had these accolades, she was still fighting this problem about singing with herself. "I am very insecure about singing," she shared, stressing that it started when she was little.

She said that those years on the set of Dance Moms instilled this insecurity in her. With the kid just 11 years old when she first appeared on the reality show, some of the contestants left comments that really stuck with her. They were massive blows, telling her she wasn't good enough to sing with them, shaking her still-developing confidence. Even though JoJo did not actually name names, she did admit that these comments have stuck with her and colored her perceptions toward herself. "It's very, like, old school in my head because of what I was told when I was a kid by my peers," she reflected on how those early criticisms continued to influence her.

There were, of course, other young talents in the Dance Moms. Maddie Ziegler, Chloé Lukasiak, and Nia Sioux were among those in the same group as JoJo. She would later share that even when she was with them, she had always felt like an "outsider." Her experience was not all struggles, though. JoJo described her time on Dance Moms as both "detrimental" and "the biggest blessing of my entire life," an epitome of the multi-dimensional influence the show really had on her life and career.

Speaking on the Dance Moms legacy, JoJo said she felt all of the former members of the show were very successful. "What's crazy is that Dance Moms created such a phenomenon that everybody from the show is, in their own way, successful," she noted during the podcast interview, backing up the unique opportunities that would arise from this type of show despite the hard times.

She was able to come back to the music scene with new releases this year, most especially a most-awaited track of hers, called Karma. It takes another turn on her artistry, sometimes referred by some of her fans as her bad girl era. The song, unfortunately, wasn't much appreciated and the music video became the most disliked within the year. Undisturbed, the artist released a follow-up track titled Guilty Pleasure.

She continued to climb on her way to stardom as a young entertainer without hesitating in regards to the progressive movement and the exploration of new elements in her talent, insecure feelings included. JoJo Siwa stands for real strength and the determination of self-expression during doubtful times of her career.

