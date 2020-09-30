  1. Home
I Am Woman singer and feminist icon Helen Reddy dies at age 78; Jamie Lee Curtis pays touching tribute

Helen Reddy, singer of the Women's Liberation Movement's unofficial feminist anthem I Am Woman, has sadly died at the age of 78. Read her children's heartbreaking statement below.
Helen Reddy passed away on September 29, 2020I Am Woman singer and feminist icon Helen Reddy dies at age 78; Jamie Lee Curtis pays touching tribute
2020 truly has been a tumultuous year as we have had to bid farewell to so many talented individuals who left an inimitable mark with their art. Helen Reddy, who sang the 1972 iconic feminist song I Am Woman, which became the unofficial anthem of the Women's Liberation Movement, has sadly passed away at the age of 78. The legendary singer also won the Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for I Am Woman, which also peaked at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100.

The heartbreaking news about Helen's death was confirmed by her children Traci and Jordan in a statement shared on Facebook via The Hollywood Reporter. "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Helen Reddy, on the afternoon of September 29th 2020 in Los Angeles. She was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother and a truly formidable woman. Our hearts are broken. But we take comfort in the knowledge that her voice will live on forever," they penned.

Jamie Lee Curtis paid tribute to Helen on Twitter by sharing the late singer's I Am Woman performance which was held at the 2017 Women's March LA. "Honor of my life. Introducing Helen at the Women’s March, January 2017! THANK YOU Helen. RIP," Curtis tweeted.

Check out Jamie Lee Curtis paying tribute to Helen Reddy below:

Along with I Am Woman, even Delta Dawn and Angie Baby reached No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 while Helen's 20 songs in total charted on the prestigious music chart. Last year, a biopic on Reddy titled I Am Woman starring Tilda Cobham-Hervey was released.

Rest in power, Helen Reddy.

Credits :The Hollywood Reporter,Facebook,Jamie Lee Curtis' Twitter,Getty Images

