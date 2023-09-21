‘I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man’: When Zendaya spoke about things she loves about Tom Holland

While Zendaya and Tom Holland believe in keeping things private about their love life, they do not shy away from showering praises on each other publicly. Case in point: Zendaya got candid about the things she loves most about Tom Holland in a 2021 interview with InStyle Magazine.

Zendaya on how she loves how Tom Holland is committed to his work

The actress admitted that “there are many things” she loves about Holland. Divulging further, Zendaya revealed, “In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man. It's a lot of pressure — you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that so well. And seeing him at work, even though he's not a Virgo [laughs], he is a perfectionist. Our director allowed me to come in every day [of the shoot], and it was cool to see how he cares so much about his work and making it right.”

Speaking about Holland’s professionalism, the actress added, “I watched him do a fight scene all day, which is exhausting. He'd do a move, come back to the monitors, watch it, and say, ‘I can do that better.’ I'd be like, ‘Dude, you got it. But he wants us to be perfect, and I really appreciate that.”

Zendaya mentioned that Tom Holland guaranteed a fun time

But it was not only the professional side that has kept her hooked, she also revealed, “he's a fun time,” and added that Tom is “very charismatic, can make anybody feel comfortable and have a good laugh and a good chat.”

Zendaya also commented on a picture of them, that has now become a popular meme. Recalling the time, the actress had shared, “We were shooting in New York, and you can't block off streets because it's public space. It's difficult for Tom, who has to be in the full Spidey suit; it's not like he can be incognito. He has to take his spider eyes out just to drink water.”

She added, “I don't remember if he's drinking water in that picture, but I think his eyes are popped out. The paparazzi can be wherever they want. Even our holding area was a vitamin store with glass everywhere, so it wasn't super private. I'm assuming someone was looking through the window, trying to scare us or something. So that was my face.”

Meanwhile, Zendaya and Tom Holland made headlines last when the actress shared photos of her beau playing basketball on her Instagram stories. The couple even made news when they attended a Beyonce concert together recently.

