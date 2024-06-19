'I Attacked Her Like Halloween Candy': The Bikeriders' Norman Reedus On First Encounter With His Longtime Crush Cher

Norman Reedus has a massive crush on singing sensation Cher and couldn’t hide it upon their first meeting! The actor stars in the upcoming crime thriller The Bikeriders alongside Austin Butler and Jodi Comer. Much to Reedus’s surprise, the film’s premiere red carpet was graced by the one and only—Cher!

Norman Reedus shares his first encounter with Cher

On Tuesday, June 18, The Walking Dead star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he spoke about his longtime crush on Cher and how things turned out when they first met. “There’s so many episodes of Ride (his reality show) where they say, ‘Who’s your dream guest?’ And I say, ‘Cher.’ I’ve said it, like, 85 times,” he started.

At the premiere of The Bikeriders, Reedus recalled sitting between Butler and Comi with his arms around them on either side when he saw Cher enter the red carpet. “I’m like, ‘Oh my God, that’s Cher.’ I was like, ‘Look, look, that’s Cher,’” he said.

Comer instantly knew it was a big moment for him and said, “‘Oh, you love her,’ ” but said no when he suggested approaching her. But he went anyway and was “geeking out” while interacting with her. “I attacked her like Halloween candy. I was like, boom!” He said. “I think I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m a big fan,” he said.

Reedus was careful meeting Cher’s boyfriend, Alexander 'AE' Edwards

The After All singer was accompanied by her boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards, at the premiere. Referring to the recent brawl between AE and Travis Scott at the Cannes Film Festival, Reedus said, “I heard he got in a fight with somebody recently, and so I immediately was like, ‘Nice to meet you, sir,’” he told Kimmel.

Apparently, Reedus’s love for Cher goes back to childhood when his sister had a Cher Barbie. “She had the long hair and she was always singing on talk shows and stuff,” he said. “And my sister had a Cher doll.”

Meeting a childhood idol takes a lot of build-up and can often not meet expectations. However, the actor’s encounter with the singer wasn’t one of them. “She was so sweet. She was like, ‘Oh, we’re big fans.’ I was like, oh, yeah, right, whatever. I was geeking out a little bit,” he said.

