'I Became A More Independent Person': Shakira Reveals Why Dating Someone Is Not On Her Mind Right Now

Shakira has proved why she remains one of the most successful singers in the music industry, as the Columbian songstress and songwriter has constantly released one hit after the other in her decades-long career.

The Waka Waka hitmaker recently revealed in the latest cover story for Rolling Stone that she is not looking for a partner currently, nor is she interested in dating, noting that her priority is her two children. She also expressed how she suffered emotionally after her split from her former partner, Gerard Pique. Read on for further details.

Shakira reveals why dating someone is not on her mind right now

In a new cover story for Rolling Stone, Shakira opened up about her career and gave updates on her personal life, her thoughts on dating, and her split from Gerard Pique.

The singer got candid while expressing her thoughts on dating. She revealed that she's not looking to date someone, noting that she doesn't have the space or time for a new partner right now, saying, “I’m not thinking about that.… What space do I have for a man right now?"

ALSO READ: Shakira Thinks Her Early Yodelling Days Were 'Too Much Shakira'; DETAILS Inside

The 47-year-old singer further explained that despite her past experiences with men, which may not have all been positive, she still likes them. Shakira said she "likes men" and joked, "That’s the problem," adding, "I shouldn’t like them with everything that’s happened to me, but imagine how much I like men that I still like them." She also emphasized that her kids' emotional and psychological well-being is her 'priority.'

Advertisement

Shakira mentioned that she used to be afraid of experiencing pain because she didn't think she could bear it, but this process has made her realize she "became stronger than I thought I was. I became a more independent person, one who doesn’t rely on anyone but herself and her wolf pack."



Shakira opened up about her split from Gerard Pique

During her chat with the outlet, the Colombian singing sensation also discussed her split with former partner Gerard Pique and the emotional trauma she suffered after their breakup. The Waka Waka hitmaker was previously in a relationship with her longtime boyfriend, Piqué, with whom she shares two children: Milan and Sasha.

However, after staying together for almost 11 years, the former couple announced the news of their split in June 2022 after there were rumors that he allegedly cheated on her with Clara Chia Marti.

ALSO READ: Shakira Surprises Coachella Crowd, Announces World Tour In Support Of Latest Album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran

The singer said the suffering she felt was the 'greatest' she had ever felt in her entire life, and it "kept her from functioning at times."

Advertisement

She described the emotional pain she felt as being so intense that it felt like a physical wound. Shakira said she felt "like someone had stabbed a hole in my chest. And the sensation was so real, almost physical."