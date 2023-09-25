'I believe in finding a soulmate': When Scarlett Johansson shared her thoughts on monogamy and concept of marriage

In a revealing interview with Playboy , Scarlett Johansson once offered insights into her perspective on monogamy and the concept of marriage. The Hollywood star, renowned for her roles in films like Match Point and Lost in Translation, expressed a complex view on these matters labeling ‘em as a major responsibility.

Scarlett Johansson's insights on monogamy and the Idea of marriage

As the interview with Playboy started, Scarlett Johansson began by expressing her admiration for the romantic notion of marriage. She described it as a beautiful idea and stated, “I think the idea of marriage is very romantic; it’s a beautiful idea, and the practice of it can be a very beautiful thing. I don’t think it’s natural to be a monogamous person. I might be skewered for that, but I think it’s work. It’s a lot of work. And the fact that it is such work for so many people—for everyone—the fact of that proves that it is not a natural thing. It’s something I have a lot of respect for and have participated in, but I think it definitely goes against some instinct to look beyond.”

Interestingly, as per the reports by Today, this wasn’t the first instance where the Black Widow actress voiced such sentiments and made headlines. Back in 2006, while promoting her film Match Point, she had courageously asserted that humans aren't inherently monogamous creatures. At that time, she even added, “When I decide I want to have children with somebody, I think it would be nice to be married to that person.”

Two years later, in 2008, Johansson offered some clarity to her earlier remarks when speaking with Cosmopolitan. She reiterated her belief that monogamy doesn't come naturally to humans but was quick to affirm her faith in monogamy and true love. She mentioned, “I don't think it's a natural instinct for human beings, but it doesn't mean I don't believe in monogamy or true love. I believe in finding a soul mate. I've always been in monogamous relationships. I would never want to be in an open one. It'd be too awful. Monogamy can be hard work for some people. I don't think it applies to everybody, and I don't think a lot of people can do it.”

A look into Scarlett Johansson's marriage history

Scarlett has been married three times. Her first marriage was to actor Ryan Reynolds, and they tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Tofino, British Columbia, on September 27, 2008, after dating for about a year. Unfortunately, their marriage ended in 2010, and they officially divorced the following year.

Following her first marriage, the Asteroid star started a relationship with French journalist Romain Dauriac in 2012. They had a secret wedding in Philipsburg, Montana, in October 2014. Their daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac, was born on August 30, 2014. Unfortunately, Scarlett and Romain's marriage ended in divorce in 2017.

At present, the Lucy star is happily married to comedian Colin Jost. Their relationship began in 2017, and they got engaged in May 2019. In October 2020, they opted for a low-key wedding ceremony. They now have a child named Cosmo, who was born in 2022. Scarlett's daughter Rose from her previous marriage is also a part of their loving family.

