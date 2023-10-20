‘I believe when a chapter is…’: When Miley Cyrus once expressed her thoughts about her and Liam Hemsworth's split

Hollywood celebrity breakups always make headlines all over the internet which often gets their fans worried about their well-being. As it may be disappointing news for the couple’s fans, it is a hard decision for the two parties. The same happened with Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth as they called quits on their relationship. While expressing her opinions about the split, the Wrecking Ball singer opened up about her broken engagement with The Hunger Games actor. The pop star emphasized that she’s moving on from her former beau and is happy with herself.

Miley Cyrus opens up about her split with Liam Hemsworth

In the beginning, Cyrus, 20, and Hemsworth, 23, were together since meeting on the set of the movie The Last Song and went on to become one of the hottest couples in the showbiz industry. However, as they ended their relationship, the pop star went on to release a few songs about her previous relationship. Miley Cyrus once opened up about her breakup with fiancé Liam Hemsworth, telling TV host Ellen DeGeneres that she's moving on, and is "obsessed" with being alone.

What could have been a really difficult situation to encounter, the pop star emerged as a well-spoken, self-aware person who shared about her split. "I believe when a chapter is done, you have to close it and start that new one," she added. Miley believed people spend more time thinking about it than she really does. “I have so much to be thankful for in this time that my energy hasn’t really been focused on that,” said Miley .

Why Did Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth end their relationship?

The internet was curious to know why the couple ended their relationship. The pop star revealed her battles with sobriety, leading some to wonder if substance abuse had anything to do with the end of her marriage. Miley Cyrus once revealed that her 10-year relationship with Liam Hemsworth ended simply because “there was too much conflict.” On December 24, 2019, a year after Cyrus and Hemsworth married, the couple agreed to divide their property, with Cyrus retaining custody of their pets, as they parted their ways.

