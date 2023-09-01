'I blew through the tissue box in 20 minutes': When John Krasinski SPILLED how Emily Blunt made him weep in her USD 349 million blockbuster

John Krasinski, known for his role in The Office, shared an emotional experience he had when he watched his wife, Emily Blunt, play Mary Poppins in the movie Mary Poppins Returns. He talked about it on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Krasinki shared his reaction to Emily’s movie

Krasinski explained that he had been lucky to watch an early screening of Emily's new film, Mary Poppins Returns. Emily plays the magical nanny, Mary Poppins, in the movie. He was surprised to find tissues in the screening room initially and didn't think he would need them because he didn't have a cold. However, as the movie went on, he couldn't control his emotions. He said, “25 minutes into the movie, I stood up and went to the back of the room, and Emily said, ‘Do you not like it? I’ve never seen this happen.’ And I was pushing through all the muffins and bagels that were in the back looking for napkins. I was like, ‘I need anything to stop this crying!’ I was crying so much. I blew through the tissue box in 20 minutes, had to go to the napkins, and when I ran out of napkins, it’s just all sweater.”

When Ellen asked if Emily did a great job in the movie, Krasinski joked, “It’s not her best,” he then added, “It’s honestly one of the most beautiful films. I think it’s exactly what everybody needs at the holidays, the pure joy.”

Krasinski also shared a funny story about trying to bond with Dwayne The Rock Johnson, who was Emily's co-star in the movie Jungle Cruise. Krasinski asked to use Johnson's gym to prepare for his role in Jack Ryan. Despite being told that no one had ever been in that gym, Krasinski decided to visit. He was astonished by the gym's equipment. Krasinski recalled, “I walked in and it was like alien spaceships had landed, he has like 40 pieces of equipment I’ve never seen in my life … [One of the alien pieces of equipment] is called a pit shark, and I said, ‘Dwayne, how do you use this?’ And he said, ‘Oh, it’s easy I’ll show you one day.’ … I had a crick in my neck for about three weeks.”

ALSO READ: The Equalizer 3: Checkout release date, story plot, cast and more

Emily and John admire each other’s acting

Krasinski is known for his emotional reactions to Emily's work and has even seen her breakout performance in The Devil Wears Prada more than 70 times. He praised her acting in various films and emphasized that there's nothing she can't do. Emily also complimented Krasinski's acting, particularly highlighting his role in A Quiet Place and Away We Go.

ALSO READ: Days of Our Lives 1st September 2023 spoilers: What difficult choice does Rafe have to make?