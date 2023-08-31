'I call it being self-partnered': When Emma Watson stirred the fans after describing her relationship status

Emma Watson had a perfect remark for all the questions surrounding her relationship status as the actress turned 30. Watson had pondered her use of the phrase self-partnered to describe her relationship status as well as the backlash that resulted. The Little Women star made these remarks in an interview held in 2019 while discussing the pressures she felt to marry and have children as she approached 30.

Emma Watson revealed her relationship status

Emma Watson had spoken about how pleased she is to remain single as she approaches her 30th birthday, describing herself as self-partnered. The Little Women star, who turned 30 in April 2019, stated in an interview with British Vogue that she never understood why people made such a big fuss about turning 30.

Watson eventually came to terms with being alone; she said, "I never bought the whole ‘I'm happy single’ spiel... It took a long time, but now that I'm single, I'm really pleased. 'I call it self-partnering.'"

The word quickly became its own headline as critics attempted to decipher a new sort of relationship status that the former Harry Potter star had purportedly created. Watson pondered the tremendous amount of news attention that the phrase had received and what it suggested about society's attitudes in another interview with feminist professor and author Valerie Hudson, published in Teen Vogue.

The 29-year-old revealed, "There was no phrase for this type of subliminal message and worry and pressure that I felt building up, but I couldn't really describe."

Emma Watson's current relationship and professional career

Following her separation from Brandon Green, Emma Watson was sighted with Ryan Walsh in Venice in June 2023. Walsh is an American entrepreneur who runs his own technology corporation in Los Angeles. Although their romance has not been officially verified, photos show them having fun in Venice.

Emma Watson has been picky about her film choices in recent years, carefully selecting projects. Her most recent notable appearance was as Meg March in Little Women in 2019. She currently does not have any significant projects on the horizon.

