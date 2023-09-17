‘I can change his mind’: When Ryan Reynolds revealed he was sure he could get Hugh Jackman to act in Deadpool in 2017

Ryan Reynolds, the actor in red spandex jumping around, is commonly referred to as Deadpool. Reynolds is adored by his admirers, as the actor enjoys fun banter with fans, co-stars, friends, and even his wife. However, the ever-charming and funny Reynolds adores Hugh Jackman and his character, Wolverine. Reynolds once revealed he wanted Jackman to reprise his role in 2017’s Deadpool. In a 2017 interview with Variety, Ryan Reynolds said he could change Jackman’s mind and convince him to star in Deadpool.

Ryan Reynolds revealed he could get Hugh Jackman to star in Deadpool in 2017

Ryan Reynolds contemplated what it would be like to walk in Deadpool's shoes for 11 years. So by the time he got to put on the red Spandex suit, he'd already figured out the character: his underdog Marvel superhero would walk with a bounce rather than Superman's steely swagger.

In that spirit, Reynolds had enormous ideas for Deadpool's act, which was set to begin filming in 2017 and be released in 2018. The actor told Variety in a 2017 interview, "The budget will not be significantly increased. No one knows. Perhaps the budget will be increased; everything is possible."

He's unconcerned about being stereotyped as a comic-book hero. He said, "I would love to play Deadpool for as long as they let me play Deadpool. We have outlines and stories for a number of different films." However, he envisions a single film starring Deadpool and Wolverine, which Hugh Jackman was unaware of. To which Jackman replied, "I’m hesitating because I could totally see how that would fit, but the timing could be wrong." Jackman explained that he planned to retire from his famous Wolverine role that year.

Reynolds said he won’t give up: "I have no idea if I can change his mind. It's the audience. I'd only use that relationship to get Hugh back for another one."

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in Deadpool 3

A third Deadpool movie is now in production, with Ryan Reynolds reprising his role as the titular character. Hugh Jackman will play the X-Men character Wolverine in the film. Deadpool 3 will be the first Deadpool feature developed since Disney's acquisition of Fox in 2019, which means it will be distributed under the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

It will be Jackman's ninth outing as Wolverine, with the most recent appearance being in 2017's Logan, which was hailed as the actor's final performance in the role. Deadpool 3 will take place prior to the events of Logan.

Despite having performed the part numerous times previously, the new shot shows that Jackman's portrayal of Wolverine will be a first: he will don Wolverine's famed blue-and-yellow suit, which he frequently wore in the original Marvel comics.

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds is currently working on Deadpool 3 and Imaginary Friends, both slated to release next year.

