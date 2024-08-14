‘I Can Do This Trick’: Jess Bush Reveals How She Approached Vulcan Nurse Chapel Character In Star Trek

In a recent clip from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode directed by Jordan Canning, Nurse Chapel and several members of the USS Enterprise's crew were converted into Vulcans, adding four new Vulcans to the enterprise. However, due to a minor mishap, they were unable to turn back into humans.

Speaking to Screen Rant, Jess Bush, who portrays Nurse Christine Chapel, revealed how turning into a Vulcan enhanced her character's innate desire for knowledge. "Regular human Chapel is so curious and so hungry to do more and to know more. She's such a human stickler for knowledge," she said.

According to her, Vulcans amplify the core human personalities they had as humans, and she imagined the same for her character. Bush explained that her character always had an instinctual hunger for knowledge, and after converting into Vulcan, it was as if she was given a machine that expanded her power.

"The feeling was like someone who loves cars is given a new car. Now I can do this trick in this car, and I can go faster, and I can do this!" she explained. "So that was kind of the driving force. This expanded curiosity and scope for what she can, at last, know."

In a previous Vulcan episode on Star Trek: Strange New World, a glimpse into Lt. Spock's psyche and inner turmoil was the highlight. However, the third season decided to flip the script by turning his USS Enterprise's crewmates into Vulcans, which could lead to a greater understanding of Spock for Nurse Christine Chapel.

The innate confidence and poise of Vulcans might rub off on her even after converting back into a human. Chapel and Spock have been each other's guiding lights throughout the series. The former appreciated him as a Vulcan, while the latter was inspired by her to keep in touch with his human side.

Now that Chapel might have a better understanding of Spock's psyche, things will get interesting in the future and potentially reignite their romance!