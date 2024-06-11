‘I Can Get Super Ansiosa At Times’: Eva Mendes Opens Up About Battling Anxiety In Expressing Herself

Eva Mendes surprised fans by sharing an honest Instagram post about her anxiety. In a departure from her usual privacy, she shared a behind-the-scenes video of herself preparing for a photo shoot, giving fans a glimpse into her life beyond the red carpet.

Struggling with self-expression

Mendes, known for her roles in films such as Girl in Progress, bravely admitted to feeling super anxious when it comes to speaking, a sentiment shared by many who experience similar feelings of inadequacy. Mendes, who grew up bilingual, admitted that she never fully mastered either language, which caused her to feel nervous when attempting to articulate her thoughts.

"Sometimes I get so nervous to just talk. Yup- just talk," Mendes wrote in her Instagram caption. "Growing up bilingual was great but I feel like I never mastered either language. So when it comes to expressing myself -I can get super 'ansiosa' at times."

Finding confidence through fashion

Mendes expressed gratitude for the support she has received, particularly from fashion designer Mossovskaya, who provided her with clothes that helped her feel confident during the photo shoot. Mendes stated that "confidence can start from the outside in." "I'm so grateful to @mossovskaya for helping feel more confident by bringing me clothes that make me feel good, like this @moniquehullier dress and @jimmychoo heels," Mendes wrote.

Empathy from fans

Mendes' vulnerability struck a chord with her fans, who shared their own stories about anxiety and self-expression in the comments. Some fans echoed Mendes' sentiments, expressing their difficulties with speaking English as a second language and the anxiety that often comes with it.

"This is very interesting! [English] is my second language and I'm always nervous when I speak it [especially] with my accent," one commenter shared. Others praised Mendes' candor and admired her ability to be both glamorous and vulnerable. "So gorgeous and also able to be vulnerable = powerhouse," a fan wrote.

Maintaining privacy in the public eye

While Mendes has been more open about her personal struggles in recent years, she is still fiercely protective of her private life, especially her relationship with her husband Ryan Gosling, and their two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada.

The couple, who met on the set of The Place Beyond The Pines, have mostly kept their relationship private. Mendes has remained steadfast in her commitment to protecting her children from the spotlight, refusing to post pictures of them on social media without their permission.

"I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I'll talk about them, of course, with limits, but I won't post pictures of our daily life," Mendes said in a 2020 People interview. "Since my children are still so little and don't understand what posting their image really means, I don't have their consent. And I won't post their image until they're old enough to give me consent."

