'I can not be silenced any longer': Bella Hadid addresses Israel-Hamas war

Trigger Warning: Mention of Violence

Bella Hadid has broken her silence on the Israel-Hamas conflict. Hadid, who is of Palestinian descent, began her post by apologizing for her recent silence. She highlighted the suffering of innocent lives and families, spanning decades, due to the conflict. Hadid in part wrote, “I have yet to find the ideal words for this deeply intricate and horrific past 2 weeks, weeks that have turned the world’s attention back towards a situation that has been taking innocent lives and affecting families for decades. I have much to say, but for today, I will keep it short.”

Bella Hadid addresses threats

Since the outbreak, Bella Hadid has faced hundreds of death threats daily, and her family has felt their safety was at risk. In her post, Bella explains, "I've been sent hundreds of death threats daily, my phone number has been leaked, and my family has felt to be in danger. But I can not be silenced any longer. Fear is not an option. The people and children of Palestine, especially in Gaza, cannot afford our silence. We are not brave - they are."

Bella Hadid condemns terrorism and advocates for peace

Bella Hadid firmly condemns terrorist attacks on civilians, regardless of their nationality, emphasizing the importance of protecting women and children. She passionately advocates for the "Free Palestine" movement, challenging the harmful and inaccurate stereotypes that often portray Palestinians as terrorists. She also traces her family's history, detailing their experience as refugees forced to leave their homes due to settler invasions and violence against Palestinian communities. She said, “My heart is bleeding with pain from the trauma I am seeing unfold, as well as the generational trauma of my Palestinian blood,” she continued, “Seeing the aftermath from the airstrikes in Gaza, I mourn with all the mothers who have lost children and the children who cry alone, all the lost fathers, brothers, sisters, uncles, aunties, friends that will never again walk this earth.”

In her final remarks, Bella Hadid calls for immediate action to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where many suffer due to a lack of access to clean water, power for hospitals, and adequate medical care.

