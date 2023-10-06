I can only say…’: When Andrew Garfield expressed that he felt like a ‘kid in pajamas’ in his Spider-Man suit

In 2010, Andrew Garfield was on the cusp of superhero stardom as he prepared to slip into the iconic Spider-Man suit for the upcoming reboot of the beloved franchise. Fresh off his success in The Social Network and acclaimed roles in films like Never Let Me Go, the 40-year-old British actor shared some candid insights with The Guardian during a break in filming alongside co-star Emma Stone.

Andrew Garfield's candid Spider-Man revelations

Although details about the movie remained tightly under wraps at the time, Garfield gave fans a glimpse into his mindset, the challenges of embodying Peter Parker, and, of course, the experience of donning the Spider-Man suit. "We started shooting two weeks ago, and then we have Christmas off," Garfield revealed, outlining the filming schedule. "Then we're back into it for, gosh, I'm sure a fair bit of time. It's nice, I've never really done a... well, I guess The Social Network took four months to shoot, but I was kind of in and out; I wasn't there every single day. But with this, I'm going to have to hibernate into this character for at least four or five months."

The interviewer couldn't resist asking the pivotal question: "Have you tried on the red and blue suit?" To which Garfield responded with a grin, "I have." Pressed further if he looked cool in it, Garfield's candid answer was endearing, "I feel like a kid in my pajamas."

Garfield's approach to physical training

Garfield also opened about the physical demands of the role, discussing the balance between Spider-Man's strength and Peter Parker's teenage vulnerability. "It's very specific what we're trying to achieve in terms of body type and the feeling of that," he explained. "Rest assured, there's a lot of people who are helping me with it because I have no discipline in that respect. My father's a swimming coach, and I kind of rebelled against that very, very early on, so any form of physical discipline has to be really cracked with a really smart whip."

In his signature self-deprecating style, Garfield brushed off praise for his ability to seamlessly transition between roles and settings. He joked about "straddling" various facets of his career and expressed gratitude for the opportunities that came his way.

As he embarked on his journey as the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield's enthusiasm and genuine humility shone through, setting the stage for his memorable portrayal of the iconic superhero.

