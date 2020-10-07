I Can See Clearly Now singer Johnny Nash dies at 80

As confirmed by his son Johnny Nash Jr., I Can See Clearly Now singer Johnny Nash has sadly passed away at the age of 80.

2020 needs to come to an abrupt end already as we've had to say goodbye to way too many talented individuals from the entertainment industry, in this week alone. According to The Associated Press, Johnny Nash, singer-songwriter, actor and producer has sadly passed away at the age of 80. The unfortunate news was confirmed by his son Johnny Nash Jr.

Nash Jr. revealed to AP that his father had been in declining health and died of natural causes at home in Houston, his birthplace. Many will know Nash as the creator and performer of the 1972 classic tune I Can See Clearly Now. The single earned Johnny a No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100. I Can See Clearly Now became even more popular, thanks to hit covers by iconic singers like Ray Charles, Lee Towers, Donny Osmond as well as Jimmy Cliff's epic version for 1993 film Cool Runnings.

I Can See Clearly Now, which was reportedly written by the late singer while recovering from cataract surgery, was about overcoming hard times with the promise of a "bright, bright sunshiny day."

It's interesting to note that Nash was amongst the first artists to bring reggae to US audiences with hits like Hold Me Tight and You Got Soul. Nash had signed up Bob Marley and the Wailers (Peter Tosh and Bunny Wailer) to his record label JAD Records which was in partnership with his manager Danny Sims. They recorded Reggae On Broadway and several dozen songs for JAD. It was Johnny who brought along Marley to London in the early 1970s when the former was a bigger star internationally. They even performed together for an impromptu concert at a local boys school. Moreover, Nash's covers of Stir It Up and Guava Jelly helped in exposing Bob's writing to a general audience. The duo also collaborated on the ballad You Poured Sugar On Me which was a part of Johnny's I Can See Clearly Now album.

In an interview with Cameron Crowe for Zoo World Magazine in 1973, Johnny had stated, "I feel that music is universal. Music is for the ears and not the age. There are some people who say that they hate music. I’ve run into a few, but I’m not sure I believe them."

Nash's last album was Here Again which came out in 1986. The legendary musician was married three times and had two children. Johnny is survived by his wife Carli Nash, son Nash Jr. and daughter Monica Nash.

Rest in peace, Johnny Nash.

Share your comment ×